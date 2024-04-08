Encycle Marks New Era Unveiling Redesigned Website and Modernized Brand Identity

The rebranding initiative reflects the company's continued commitment to innovation, growth, and enhancing its market position as the industry-leading HVAC energy optimization software provider.
SAN MARCOS, Calif., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Encycle Technologies, Inc., a data-driven technology company that deploys autonomous intelligence and analytics to improve commercial HVAC management, has revealed the launch of their new website and redesigned brand identity. The rebranding initiative marks a pivotal point in the company's evolution and reflects their ongoing commitment to innovation, growth, and enhancing its industry-leading position in HVAC resiliency, sustainability, and energy markets.
"Our updated branding, website, and customer portal represent a new chapter in Encycle's journey," said Ana-Paula Issa, CEO of Encycle. Issa explained, "Our new brand image is a reflection of our confidence and alignment as the only multi-patented, utility endorsed, technology leader in this space. Encycle has historically been timid to shout about our successes, and the boldness of this rebrand aligns with our consistent delivery against customer targets and will be reflected in all engagements Encycle has going forward."
The redesigned visual identity captures the essence of Encycle's vision and values with a new dynamic logo, bold color palette, and updated brand messaging. The modernized branding embodies the company's forward-thinking approach and its dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions in an ever-changing marketplace.
Encycle's engaging new website features fresh content that represents the company's revolutionary solutions and reinforces their industry-leading position as the most deployed HVAC optimization software provider. The revamped visual design and streamlined messaging demonstrate what sets the company apart, through their innovative offerings and strategically aligned core pillars.
"We are committed to providing the best possible experience for customers and partners, and this rebrand is a reflection of that commitment," commented Brad Rittler, Encycle's Vice President, Channel Sales & Business Development and added, "The new website and updated brand image will enhance our ability to reach audiences, better serve our customers, and drive growth with our partners."
The unveiling of their vibrant and dynamic rebranding comes on the heels of the company's announcement of two major milestone achievements, attaining over $20 million in energy cost savings for customers and reducing carbon emissions by more than 100,000 metric tons. Encycle holds more than 20 patents for its groundbreaking HVAC management software, which leverages their advanced machine learning Swarm Logic® technology, to optimize energy efficiency, improve building comfort, and reduce operating costs for commercial and industrial businesses.
About Encycle:
Deploying autonomous intelligence and analytics, Encycle improves commercial HVAC management, energy efficiency and building comfort to reduce operating costs and carbon footprint. As the only utility-endorsed HVAC optimization software, our patented machine learning solutions seamlessly integrate into maintenance workflows. Encycle enables multi-site commercial and industrial companies to maximize efficiency and reach sustainability goals by improving energy use and budgetary spend decisions. For more information about Encycle, visit www.encycle.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.
