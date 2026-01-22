End Distracted Driving Receives Contribution from Honda

End Distracted Driving (EndDD.org), a campaign of the Casey Feldman Foundation, has received a contribution from Honda for 2025–2026. Underscoring Honda's commitment to making a meaningful impact in communities by supporting initiatives that aim to protect everyone sharing the road.
PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- End Distracted Driving (EndDD.org), a campaign of the Casey Feldman Foundation, has received a contribution from Honda for 2025–2026. The contribution will help to expand EndDD's life-saving educational outreach, focusing on protecting youth and vulnerable road users through science-based distracted driving programs.
With Honda's support, EndDD will bring two proven initiatives to students in more communities:
- Kids Speaking Up for Road Safety — An elementary school program teaching students in grades 2-5 to recognize when their drivers are distracted and empowering them to speak up when they see their driver driving distracted.
- High School Science-based Presentations — Interactive sessions that challenge teens to help make safer choices behind the wheel, reduce distracted driving, and protect pedestrians, bicyclists, and other vulnerable road users.
"Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of crashes, injuries, and deaths on our roads. It is not enough to just teach teens about distracted driving. We must start earlier. Teaching elementary school students about distracted driving long before they get their licenses will help us make distracted driving socially unacceptable." said Joel Feldman, co-founder of End Distracted Driving and the Casey Feldman Foundation. "We are grateful to Honda for believing in our mission and helping us bring these critical safety programs to thousands of students."
About End Distracted Driving
End Distracted Driving (EndDD.org) was founded in 2009 by Joel Feldman and Dianne Anderson after their daughter, Casey Feldman, was killed by a distracted driver. Since then, EndDD has reached more than 550,000 students, parents, and professionals across the U.S. with science-based presentations and resources designed to end distracted driving and protect vulnerable road users.
