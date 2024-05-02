End Distracted Driving Survey Reveals What Moms Want Most For Mother's Day

Survey results inspire Mother's Day Campaign - #DriveSafeForMom

PHILADELPHIA, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A survey by End Distracted Driving, (enddd.org) reveals what moms of teen children say is the gift they want most for Mother's Day - for their kids to be safe. Over 75% of mothers surveyed say that includes making safe driving decisions, including not looking at their phones when they're behind the wheel. Traditional gifts like candy, flowers and jewelry were distant choices at 25%.

Said End Distracted Driving co-founders Joel Feldman and Dianne Anderson, "We used the survey, together with results from focus groups with teenagers to develop our Mother's Day campaign #DriveSafeForMom, complete with a toolkit. We are asking teens to take a pledge promising mom they won't drive distracted and will speak up when they see others driving distracted."

Anderson and Feldman, an attorney at Anapol Weiss, are the parents of Casey Feldman, who was 21-years old when she was killed by a distracted driver at an Ocean City, New Jersey crosswalk. As part of EndDD's Mother's Day campaign, and with the support of Honda Corporation, Anderson recorded this video message imploring teens to give their moms the best gift ever for Mother's Day.

Said Feldman, "Teens consistently indicate that the best reason for not driving distracted would be to avoid causing their moms to suffer if they were in a crash. A typical sentiment they express is 'My mom would be devastated if I was killed in a crash. I wouldn't just be hurting myself, but my mom whom I love so much.'"

Since its founding, EndDD.org has provided science-based distracted driving presentations to more than 500-thousand teens across the country - all at no cost to schools.

EndDD.org (End Distracted Driving) is a campaign of the Casey Feldman Foundation. Casey was 21 when she was killed by a distracted driver in Ocean City, NJ. She was struck while walking in a crosswalk on a beautiful summer day. The distracted driver said he never saw her. Following Casey's death her parents, Joel Feldman and Dianne Anderson, created EndDD.org and committed to doing everything they could to reduce distracted driving crashes and make the roads safer for all of us. EndDD.org is one of the leading websites devoted to education about, and the elimination of distracted driving. EndDD provides speakers across the country for school, community and business presentations. The United States Department of Transportation selected EndDD's high school presentation for analysis. A study released in 2022 found the presentation effective in changing teen driving attitudes and behaviors surrounding distracted driving.

