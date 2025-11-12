End of an Era AI Appoints Ken Schirrmacher as Chief Technology Officer

Former Park 'N Fly, Inc. CTO brings background in large-scale consumer applications, AI innovation, and security-centric architecture to advancing End of an Era's mission to bridge the gap between estate planning and settlement.

DOVER, Del., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- End of an Era, the AI-powered estate planning and settlement platform, today announced that Ken Schirrmacher has been named Chief Technology Officer.

Schirrmacher brings decades of experience developing and securing large-scale consumer applications, and will oversee all aspects of product architecture, AI innovation, and data security, as the company prepares to launch its first-of-its-kind estate succession platform, unifying the planning and settlement processes into one seamless, human-centered journey.

Schirrmacher is a seasoned technology executive recognized for leading high-performing teams and architecting platforms that serve millions of users. His background includes deep expertise in AI systems, enterprise-grade privacy frameworks, and scalable consumer technology, with a focus on building trust and accessibility at scale. Most recently, as CTO of Park 'N Fly, Schirrmacher orchestrated a complete technological transformation; migrating legacy systems to cloud infrastructure and delivering innovative, AI-powered solutions, ultimately contributing to the company's successful acquisition.

"Ken's proven expertise in large-scale consumer products, security, and artificial intelligence makes him an invaluable addition to our team," said End of an Era CEO, Kris Tan. "Every feature we build is grounded in the belief that protecting someone's legacy is protecting their data. His leadership ensures that our estate succession platform not only transforms how families plan and settle estates through innovative technologies, but does so with uncompromising trust, security, and privacy."

"There is an enormous opportunity to bring clarity, structure, and humanity to a space that impacts every family," Ken Schirrmacher added. "Security and trust are more than technical standards; they are deeply human expectations. When people entrust us with their personal information, they should feel assured that it is safeguarded. I am committed to creating solutions that earn that confidence and offer thoughtful support during some of life's most difficult moments."

In his new role as CTO, Schirrmacher has already begun laying the groundwork for the company's next major milestone: an estate planning tool, set to launch later this year. His leadership will be instrumental in bringing the platform to market, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering smarter, more accessible solutions for estate succession, designed for real needs and guided by empathy.

About End of an Era

End of an Era is an AI-powered platform that helps families, individuals, and estate professionals navigate the complexities of estate succession – from proactive estate planning to reactive estate settlement - with compassion, clarity, and care. For more information, visit www.endofanera.ai.

Media Contact

Patrick Cava, End of an Era AI, 1 (360) 524-3789, [email protected], www.endofanera.ai

SOURCE End of an Era AI