With data scattered across numerous formats and platforms, legal teams require proven legal solutions designed for today's eDiscovery challenges. Tweet this

"With data scattered across numerous formats and platforms, legal teams require proven legal solutions designed for today's eDiscovery challenges," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "End-to-End Legal Solutions Streamline eDiscovery and Compliance While Reducing Cost and Risk."

Efficient, Defensible Data Collection

"The majority of eDiscovery costs occur in initial data collection and review. By focusing on relevant data early, legal teams reduce the amount of data for final review. This results in significant savings of cost and time. But the team must ensure a defensible and compliant process, avoiding data spoliation and capturing all relevant data."

"ZyLAB supports over 600 file formats, allowing the legal team to collect relevant data from virtually any source. Legal teams can connect directly to office suites to expedite the search for related documents. And with in-place search and review, the team conducts initial analysis prior to data collection. This reduces the amount of data for document review by up to 97 percent."

Expedited Document Processing and Review

"After data has been collected, ZyLAB also facilitates information review and processing. To simplify the review process, the system can automatically remove duplicate information and identify near duplicates. It can also organize files by several criteria, from type and date to custodian."

Improved Early Data Assessment

"By leveraging end-to-end eDiscovery technology, legal teams facilitate early data assessment (EDA). An essential element of early case assessment (ECA), EDA involves conducting a preliminary eDiscovery to review potentially relevant data and inform case strategy."

Best-in-Class Legal Solutions

Partnering with Messaging Architects consultants, law firms, government agencies, and corporate legal teams gain access to best-in-class legal solutions. Combining information governance best practices with eDiscovery technology simplifies not only litigation, but also public records requests and internal investigations.

By utilizing platforms like ZyLAB, organizations benefit from scalability, as well as the flexibility to deploy either in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid model. Exceptional security ensures that sensitive information stays secure and compliant. And with an intuitive interface and support from Messaging Architects, users navigate seamlessly through the eDiscovery process.

Have you read?

Legal Information Governance Best Practices to Overcome Data Challenges

eDiscovery Case Management Solutions Transform the eDiscovery Experience

About Messaging Architects

Messaging Architects specializes in effectively managing and securing an organization's most precious asset, its information. With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures, and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced business cyber security, retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, AI, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.

eMazzanti's consistent growth landed them on the Inc. 5000 list 9X. Recognized as a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year, and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year, the company excels as a trusted outsourced IT partner! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, [email protected] or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

Media Contact

Kent D Sorensen, Messaging Architects, 14803345403, [email protected], www.messagingarchitects.com

SOURCE Messaging Architects