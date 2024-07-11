End-to-end outsourced accounting firm, Lescault and Walderman, named as Moxie Award finalist

"I'd like congratulate our team for enabling us to be recognized among the boldest and most innovative organizations in the DC metro community." - Matthew Lescault, President & CEO, Lescault and Walderman Post this

Throughout its transformation from a small business in a rented attic to an enterprise-level service provider offering a comprehensive range ofbusiness services, Lescault and Walderman has retained the personalized touch of a dedicated accounting partner. Today, the company has a team of accounting professionals with decades of combined consulting experience.

Lescault and Walderman offers an outsourced accounting services that transforms disjointed, manual accounting process into a slick, automated solution. The powerful combination of a world class in-house team and leading edge software solutions enables SMB clients to leverage scale, save time, and increase profits.

organizations in the DC metro community," said Lescault and Walderman President & CEO Matthew Lescault. "I also want to thank our wonderful clients for their support and entrusting us with their client advisory service needs."

"The Moxie Award program recognizes organizations that have set themselves above the rest through their innovation, growth and community service," said Moxie Award Chair Katie Jordan. "We are excited to share the stories of how our local business community demonstrates Moxie in new and exciting ways, making DC a great place to live and work."

The Moxie Award has engaged more than 700 outstanding organizations since its inception, who not only help make the DC-metro area a great place to do business, but also an incredible place thrive and play. Winners for 2024 will be announced and recognized at the Moxie Award Ceremony & Dinner on October 24th.

ABOUT LESCAULT & WALDERMAN

Lescault and Walderman is a business consulting firm that provides Accounting, Bookkeeping and CFO Services to small to medium businesses across the United States. We also have a growing presence in Africa through our subsidiary, AWCape, which we acquired in 2022. Our experienced accounting team of qualified professionals have decades of combined business consulting services experience in a wide variety of industries.

We partner with our clients to ensure the selection and implementation of the ideal software solution, the design, and deployment of effective accounting processes, the maintenance of accurate and reliable bookkeeping systems, and the creation and analysis of useful CFO-level reports. In addition to our in-house CFO, Controller, Bookkeeping, And Consulting Services, we also maintain established working relationships with third-party vendors to deliver a single, trustworthy, reliable solution.

Visit https://www.l-wconsulting.com/ for more.

ABOUT AWCAPE

AWCape (Pty) Ltd is a leading Sage Business Partner and a Sage Intacct Certified Implementation specialist partner in South Africa. Our business is majority-owned by Lescault and Walderman, a firm that provides accounting, bookkeeping and CFO services to small to medium businesses across the United States.

We provide professional implementation, systems integration and support services for Sage Intacct, Sage 300cloud, Sage 300 People HR & Payroll and Sage Business Cloud Payroll Professional software, with a primary focus on cloud-based solutions. We are renowned for our outstanding consulting resources and industry-leading cloud solutions.

Our depth of experience and dedication to quality products and services that support your business success is what sets us from our industry peers. Together with Lescault and Walderman, we form one of the largest Sage Intacct partners in the world, and are one of the few with a multinational business spanning multiple time zones.

Headquartered in Kenilworth, Cape Town, we provide finance, HR and payroll support to more than 700 Sage customers nationwide. We also offer Sage Authorised Learning services through Applico, an AWCape subsidiary with a B-BBEE level 2 rating and 125% Procurement Recognition.

Visit http://www.awcape.co.za for more.

