Endato Rebrands as EnformionGO, Delivering a Unified, Future-Ready Platform for Data Access and Customer Engagement

"This rebrand represents more than just a name change—it's a strategic move that connects our self-serve customers more directly to the power of Enformion," said Chris Lundquist, Chief Executive Officer. "EnformionGO customers will benefit from ongoing enhancements and faster access to the latest tools and features across our identity platform."

Key Benefits of EnformionGO:

Stronger Brand Alignment – EnformionGO connects users directly to the core Enformion infrastructure and data assets.

Expanded Capabilities – The platform will continue evolving with UI enhancements, performance improvements, and new data integrations.

Seamless Transition – All current Endato users will retain their credentials and access levels. No disruption to service is expected.

In addition to delivering trusted identity verification and contact data, EnformionGO extends its value to Sales Enablement and Marketing Intelligence teams. Users can enrich CRM records with verified contact details, uncover household and demographic insights, and build more effective segmentation and targeting strategies.

EnformionGO helps businesses:

Fill gaps with accurate phone, email, and address enrichment data

Improve customer segmentation and campaign targeting

Convert anonymous web traffic into actionable leads

Support personalized engagement and revenue growth initiatives

This update also signals Enformion's commitment to delivering powerful identity intelligence across industries—from collections and financial services to sales, marketing, and customer engagement—via a flexible, scalable platform designed for today's digital workflows.

For more information, visit https://go.enformion.com.

About Enformion

Enformion is a leading identity data and analytics platform that powers consumer and business identity verification, sales and marketing intelligence, investigations, and collections. Harnessing a 40+ year historical consumer and business identity graph that covers over 98% of the US population, the platform forms the foundational data layer for understanding the individual and business behind every identity and marketing interaction. The company's solutions differentiated through 6,000 alternative data sources, delivering deep consumer insights into households, the underbanked, and younger generations. Enformion's clients leverage its powerful solutions to streamline customer onboarding and approvals, reduce friction, enhance customer experiences, detect and prevent fraudulent accounts, and drive revenue with personalized, data-driven insights. The company provides solutions for a variety of industries including financial services, identity verification, eCommerce and marketplaces, sales enablement & marketing intelligence, and government agencies. EnformionGO, the company's self-service platform, extends this powerful data access to users via an intuitive web-based experience, providing flexible search, enrichment, and API integration capabilities.

For more information about Enformion's customized solutions, visit https://www.enformion.com or call (855) 281-3915.

Media Contact

Marketing Department, Enformion, 1 8552813915, [email protected], www.enformion.com

SOURCE Enformion