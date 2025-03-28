Endeavour Solutions Inc. acquires Express Information Systems in Texas

This transaction is highly strategic in nature, and not only involves extending Endeavour's ERP, CRM, and Cloud presence into the United States but also brings onboard an experienced consulting team with a shared set of "customer first" values. The combined organization now has over 650 Great Plains clients and over 1,000 customers across North America.

TORONTO, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Endeavour Solutions Inc. headquartered in Toronto, Canada is pleased to announce the acquisition of Express Information Systems (Express Info) based in San Antonio, Texas, as part of its continued growth and North American expansion.

This transaction is highly strategic in nature, and not only involves extending Endeavour's ERP, CRM, and Cloud presence into the United States but also brings onboard an experienced consulting team with a shared set of "customer first" values. The combined organization now has over 650 Great Plains clients and over 1,000 customers across North America.

"This acquisition of a strong complementary partner in Express Info is strategic for Endeavour as we set our sights on being a leader in Microsoft Business Applications in North America. We are proud of our first permanent American location as we continue to invest in bringing ERP and CRM clients to the cloud." Madhu Vajpey, CEO, Endeavour Solutions Inc.

"The more time we spent getting to know the Endeavour team, the more certain we were that our mission of serving clients with a "high touch" was identical. Our passion for combining great people and the best technology for financial and operational improvement was in total alignment. By joining Endeavour Solutions, the Express team will continue to elevate our clients' experience, widen our capabilities, and expand our reach in the marketplace. We are excited to unite with the Endeavour team to continue our journey of excellence together." Iris Schimke, CEO, Express Information Systems.

Originally a Great Plains, and then a flourishing Microsoft Partner, Express Info has also added a very robust portfolio of Sage Intacct clients over the past decade. Earning high praise and a long list of loyal ERP clients on the Sage Intacct platform, the Express Info team, now part of Endeavour Solutions Inc. will continue to refine its focus and growth objectives for expanding their Sage Intacct client base across North America.

Endeavour's expanded set of Microsoft Dynamics GP and Business Central customers will now have access to an even stronger and larger dedicated Dynamics support team for training, support, GP upgrades, and GP to Business Central Cloud migrations. With Endeavour previous acquisition of Purely CRM in 2023, clients across North America will also benefit from Endeavour's strength in AI, Dynamics 365 and the Microsoft Power Platform.

"We see a lot of market potential across North America for helping clients implement and support their new modern cloud applications, joining forces with our new Texas team will help to further accelerate our expansion." Steve Ewing, Vice President, Endeavour Solutions Inc.

About Endeavour Solutions Inc.

Endeavour Solutions is a top Microsoft Partner for ERP, CRM, and AI Cloud Business Applications providing SMB, mid-market, and corporate clients with advisory services, implementation & training, and ongoing support for their Microsoft Business Applications. Key focus areas include Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, Business Central, and Dynamics GP, supporting clients across the United States and Canada.

With offices coast-to-coast across Canada, and a large office in Texas, Endeavour Solutions works with over 1,000 active clients spanning each of the major time zones across North America. Founded in 1989, Endeavour operates four key brands, including Endeavour Solutions, GP Support North, Purely CRM, and most recently, Express Info. www.endeavoursolutions.com , www.gpsupportnorth.com, www.purelycrm.com, and www.expressinfo.com

About Express Information Systems

Express Info has been in business for over 35 years, serving clients across the United States of America with a primary focus on the Texas market. Originally a Great Plains and then a flourishing Microsoft Partner, Express Info has also added a very robust portfolio of Sage Intacct clients over the past decade. Earning high praise and a long list of loyal ERP clients on the Sage Intacct platform, the Express Info team, now part of Endeavour Solutions Inc. will continue to refine its focus and growth objectives for expanding its Sage Intacct client base. www.expressinfo.com, and www.endeavoursoluitons.com

Questions: Scott Jorgens, Director Marketing, Endeavour Solutions Inc.

[email protected]

Steve Ewing, Vice President, Endeavour Solutions Inc.

[email protected]

888-257-3577 x 213

Media Contact

Scott Jorgens, Director Marketing, Endeavour Solutions Inc., 1 888-257-3577 232, [email protected], https://www.endeavoursolutions.com/

Steve Ewing, Vice President, Endeavour Solutions Inc., 1 888-257-3577 213, [email protected], https://www.endeavoursolutions.com/

