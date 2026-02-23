Endeavour Solutions Named 2025 Sylogist Partner of the Year

Endeavour Solutions Inc. (Endeavour4) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the 2025 Sylogist Partner of the Year, recognizing an exceptional record of performance in delivering SylogistGov, Payroll, HR, and Citizen Portal solutions for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central ERP platform across the Canadian municipal sector. "Endeavour Solutions has consistently demonstrated the expertise and client focus that municipalities across Canada require. Their commitment to delivering successful implementations, combined with their collaborative partnership approach, supports Sylogist's goal of helping public‑sector organizations modernize their technology platform." Mark Sutton, Director, Strategic Partnerships, Sylogist Ltd.

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Endeavour Solutions Inc. (Endeavour4) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the 2025 Sylogist Partner of the Year, recognizing an exceptional record of performance in delivering SylogistGov, Payroll, HR, and Citizen Portal solutions for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central ERP platform across the Canadian municipal sector. This distinction reflects the strength of the partnership, the quality of service delivered, and the mutual commitment to helping municipalities modernize their financial and administrative operations while remaining compliant with public-sector standards.

As a top reseller with the Sylogist Partner Program, Endeavour demonstrated strong 2025 results through successful sales and implementation of SylogistGov Core Financials, Property Tax management, Utilities billing, Payroll, and additional SaaS cloud modules, each with high levels of client satisfaction.

"Endeavour Solutions has consistently demonstrated the expertise and client focus that municipalities across Canada require. Their commitment to delivering successful implementations, combined with their collaborative partnership approach, supports Sylogist's goal of helping public‑sector organizations modernize their technology platform."

Mark Sutton, Director, Strategic Partnerships, Sylogist Ltd.

In 2025, Endeavour continued to expand its footprint in the Canadian public sector, with notable momentum in Ontario and Alberta, where the company has experienced significant growth, with additional emerging opportunities in Atlantic Canada and British Columbia, as Endeavour builds upon its longstanding presence serving Microsoft clients in those regions.

The Endeavour team's cross-Canada success is rooted in Endeavour's commitment to its four core values of Knowledge, Integrity, Trust, and Accountability, which define how project teams engage with clients, how decisions are made, and how commitments are delivered. These values guide Endeavour's mission to help municipalities make their systems work smarter and harder, resulting in improved back-office efficiency.

"We are honoured to be recognized as the 2025 Sylogist Partner of the Year. Our partnership is built on shared dedication to helping municipalities improve back‑office efficiency, strengthen service delivery, and achieve meaningful digital transformation. As municipal needs continue to evolve, we remain committed to providing specialized guidance, proven methodologies, and the complementary capabilities of Microsoft Business Central and SylogistGov."

Dianna Winslow, Director, Government Solutions, Endeavour Solutions Inc, an Endeavor4 company.

Alongside its Business Central practice, the Endeavour Solutions Municipal Government consulting team continues to support numerous municipalities that rely on legacy Microsoft Dynamics GP with Diamond ERP add-ons. As many public‑sector organizations evaluate their long‑term ERP strategy, Endeavour is providing structured pathways for Digital Transformation, including migration from Dynamics GP to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central paired with SylogistGov cloud‑based municipal extensions.

These combined capabilities allow municipalities to adopt future‑ready ERP platforms while retaining the specialized functionality they require. The Endeavour and SylogistGov approach ensures continuity, compliance, and efficiency throughout the migration process.

**About Endeavour Solutions**

Endeavour Solutions Inc. is part of Endeavor4. We're a founding member of the Endeavor4 brand and a proud Cloud Microsoft Solutions Partner for AI, ERP, CRM, and Business Applications, focusing on implementations, upgrades, development, data analytics, training, and support for the cloud-centric Microsoft Dynamics 365 Platform.

Through the Endeavour head office in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and offices in Halifax, Montréal, London, Edmonton, and Vancouver, and teammates in Boston, Chicago, and San Antonio, our consultants support more than 1,200 active clients throughout North America. Our Microsoft professionals, including our Government Solutions team, strive to make every system smarter, every process simpler, and every decision yield success – because we strive to deliver everyday excellence for our clients. https://www.endeavoursolutions.ca/partners/sylogistgov/ and https://www.endeavor4solutions.com/

**About Sylogist**

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers across the government, nonprofit, and education market segments. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis, can be found at sedarplus.ca or at sylogist.com.

SylogistGov is a purpose-built ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) for local governments serving populations under 200,000; built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. The SylogistGov suite of applications are cloud ready and designed specifically for local governments to help transform operations, streamline workflows, and ensure compliance—all while improving service delivery to residents. https://sylogist.com/gov/erp/

Media Contact

Scott Jorgens, Sr Director Marketing, Endeavour Solutions Inc., 1 905-542-2139 232, [email protected], https://www.endeavoursolutions.ca

Steve Ewing, Vice President, Endeavor4, 1 888-257-3577 212, [email protected], https://www.endeavor4solutions.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Endeavour Solutions Inc.