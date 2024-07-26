Endeavour's 10-year Pledge for Continued Microsoft Dynamics GP Support

This 10-year pledge aligns with Endeavour's strategy to maintain our leadership in Dynamics GP as the largest Microsoft Dynamics GP VAR and support partner in Canada with remote support coast-to-coast across North America. "We expect that this announcement will help to bring safety and comfort to our GP clients, our GP Consultants, and to other members of the Dynamics GP community" Terry Sunderland, COO, Endeavour Solutions Inc. #GPStrong Future.

TORONTO, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following the announcements of select members of the Microsoft Dynamics GP community, Endeavour Solutions Inc. and our GP Support North team are pleased to announce our 10-year Pledge for Continued Dynamics GP Support. Endeavour Solutions has been supporting Great Plains / Dynamics GP for over 35 years and is pleased to pledge to support Dynamics GP for an additional ten years and beyond through our Dynamics GP support desk and in-house team of Dynamics GP consultants.

Microsoft Dynamics GP currently has a roadmap to 2028 and beyond. We are hopeful that Microsoft will extend this roadmap for additional years of software updates and support. Regardless of Microsoft's decision, Endeavour Solutions and our GP Support North team will continue to provide to the best of our abilities, Advisory, Upgrades, and Ongoing Support Desk support to our Dynamics GP clients for the next 10 years and beyond. For those clients who wish to migrate from Dynamics GP to the new Microsoft Business Central ERP, we are here to help with that as well. Until clients are ready and have a business case to change ERPs, Endeavour will be here as a safe-haven for long term Dynamics GP support and consulting services across Canada and the United States.

