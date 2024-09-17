Endera Unveils Next-Generation Continuous Evaluation Platform for Workforce Risk Management

Endera's new CE platform transforms workforce risk management with advanced identity solutions, compliance tools and Zero Trust architectures.

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Endera, a leader in workforce risk management and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trua, today announced the launch of its next-generation Continuous Evaluation (CE) platform. Designed to monitor and assess the post-hire risks associated with workforce and supply chain participants on an ongoing basis, the new platform builds on Endera's legacy of innovation and leadership to meet the growing challenges of identity management, insider threats and compliance in the digital age and remote workforce.

"Traditional background checks for employees, contractors and other personnel are no longer enough in today's fast-paced and ever-evolving risk landscape," said Raj Ananthanpillai, CEO of Trua, the parent company of Endera. "Risks can emerge at any time during employment to impact security and operations, and businesses need a continuous evaluation process that proactively identifies and mitigates these risks. Building on our very successful CE platform with many customers over a decade, our next-generation CE platform provides real-time external signals about potential threats and allows organizations to respond quickly. This ongoing risk monitoring is essential for maintaining compliance, strengthening security and ensuring trust throughout the employment lifecycle."

Endera's patented next-generation CE platform with proprietary algorithms introduces several key innovations aimed at addressing the complexities of modern workforce risk management. These include:

Enhanced Identity Proofing with Blockchain Technology: Leveraging advanced identity proofing techniques, verifiable credentials and blockchain, the platform provides unprecedented assurance that the individuals being monitored are who they claim to be. This new approach brings higher levels of trust and security to workforce monitoring.

Streamlined Compliance with Audit-Ready Reporting: As regulatory demands increase, Endera's platform now offers compliance snapshots and reporting tools that simplify the generation of comprehensive, audit-ready reports. This feature allows organizations to meet stringent regulatory requirements while minimizing administrative burden.

Zero Trust Architecture Alignment: In response to the shift toward decentralized security models, the platform is designed to continuously verify trust in line with Zero Trust principles. This approach ensures organizations maintain robust security, even in highly dynamic environments, such as distributed workforces, highly-regulated industries and frequent third-party interactions where supply chain vendors regularly access internal systems.

Since its inception, Endera's CE platform has transformed how organizations approach workforce monitoring by moving beyond traditional initial background screening conducted at the point of hire. As businesses face increasing risks that evolve over time, Endera's platform is designed with user experience and ease of deployment in mind. The platform offers out-of-the-box readiness that enables organizations to adopt it quickly and begin reaping the benefits without extensive setup time or training.

Numerous Fortune 500 companies trust Endera's CE platform to mitigate workforce risks, enhance security and streamline compliance. In addition, Thomson Reuters, a global leader in business information services, has partnered with Endera since 2022 to offer a comprehensive pre-hire and workforce risk management solution. Leveraging Trua's TruaScore™, a digital trust measurement platform, and Endera's CE platform combined with Thomson Reuters' advanced investigative capabilities and solutions, the partnership empowers customers to rapidly deploy a full spectrum of privacy-centric and compliant enterprise risk management solutions.

About Endera

Endera is a leading provider of continuous evaluation technology, specializing in risk management solutions for workforce and operational security. Endera's platform helps organizations mitigate risks by continuously monitoring and evaluating employees, contractors and other stakeholders for potential threats. With real-time data and actionable insights, it enables businesses to protect their assets and make informed decisions about the security of their workforce. Endera is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trua, a pioneer and leader in reusable, verified digital trust credentials. For more information about Endera, visit https://endera.com.

