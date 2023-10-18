EndoC-̒H5 Human Beta Cells in T1 and T2 Diabetes Models, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Optimized physiological, functional and pharmacologically predictive in vitro models have the potential to accelerate drug discovery and development, prompting safer and more efficient drugs. Tweet this

As an example, glucose stimulation of the EndoC-̒H5 cells will result in the secretion of insulin in a dynamic manner and this secretion can be enhanced by GLP-1 (glucagon‐like peptide) and GIP (glucose‐dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) analogs. In this way, EndoC-̒H5 based disease models for T1 and T2 diabetes, allow lead identification and optimization in drug development without compromising highly reproducible results and providing an accurate understanding of beta-cell function. Thus, showing that EndoC-̒H5 cells can grant relevant early drug discovery through beta-cell function characterization and target identification and validation approaches.

Join the featured speakers as they discuss existing models and solutions for biomedical research and drug development in diabetes based on the newly developed EndoC-̒H5 primary-like human beta cells, which combine robust glucose-stimulated insulin secretion and GLP-1/GIP receptor activities and modeling of human T1 & T2 diabetes.

Join Bruno Blanchi, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Human Cell Design; and Miguel Sáinz Jaspeado, PhD, Scientific Affairs Manager, Mercodia, for the live webinar on Thursday, November 02, 2023, at 9:30am EDT (2:30pm CET/EU-Central).

