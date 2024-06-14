Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG) Demonstrates Value: A Real-World Cost-Effectiveness Analysis

Our analysis provides compelling real-world data that overwhelmingly supports the value of this procedure. Our goal is to help improve access to ESG for patients who would benefit Post this

With the obesity epidemic affecting nearly 42% of U.S. adults, the team at True You Weight Loss is dedicated to providing safe, effective, non-surgical outpatient procedures that provide near surgical-level outcomes.

"The need for cost-effective tools to help patients reclaim their health and alleviate the strain on our healthcare system has never been more pressing," said Dr. Donnangelo. "Our team is at the forefront of advancing endoscopic bariatric therapies through innovative research and patient-centered care."

Cost-Effectiveness of Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty True You Weight Loss is the top provider of endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, an FDA-authorized, non-surgical procedure that helps patients lose up to 23.1% of their total body weight. Despite its proven success, adoption has been limited due to a lack of insurance coverage.

The True You Weight Loss team is committed to helping insurance providers understand the value and cost-effectiveness of the ESG procedure. Dr. Donnagelo and her colleagues have conducted a thorough cost analysis of ESG versus lifestyle changes using the largest real-world database of adults undergoing ESG, with ESG emerging as significantly more cost-effective. In patients with class III obesity, ESG dominated lifestyle modification, with an incremental cost-effectiveness ratio (ICER) of only $743 per quality-adjusted life year (QALY) gained. By comparison, the estimated ICER for semaglutide (Wegovy) is $237,000.The analysis also suggests that ESG could become a cost-saving solution within a decade-- offering a promising outlook for the future of obesity treatment.

Transformative Health Benefits

The benefits of ESG extend far beyond weight loss. Patients undergoing ESG often experience dramatic improvements or complete resolution in obesity-related conditions such as fatty liver disease, diabetes, hypertension, obstructive sleep apnea, and hyperlipidemia. These health improvements translate to long-term savings for both patients and payers, making ESG a game-changer in the fight against obesity.

"Patients with obesity need effective tools covered by insurance, but because payers and providers are often unsure of the long-term cost-savings, securing that coverage can be challenging," added Dr. Donnangelo. "Our analysis provides compelling real-world data that overwhelmingly supports the value of this procedure. Our goal is to help improve access to ESG for patients who would benefit."

The 2024 ASMBS Meeting will take place June 9-13 in San Diego, CA. This annual event is the largest gathering of health professionals in metabolic and bariatric surgery, where the latest advances in obesity treatment are shared.

About True You Weight Loss, PLLC

Founded by Dr. Christopher McGowan, True You Weight Loss, PLLC is the nation's first dedicated endobariatric weight loss center. True You Weight Loss offers a comprehensive range of endobariatric procedures and support services to help patients lose weight, including endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG), bariatric revisional procedures, intragastric balloon placement, and medical nutrition therapy. To learn more, visit www.trueyouweightloss.com or follow True You on Facebook and Instagram.

About Dr. Lauren Donnangelo, MD, ABOM

Dr. Lauren Donnangelo MD, D-ABOM is one of the country's first dedicated metabolic and bariatric endoscopists. She is passionate about providing state-of-the-art, life-changing care to patients with obesity. She joined True You Weight Loss after completing her fellowship in Gastroenterology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. She is triple board-certified in Gastroenterology, Obesity Medicine, and Internal Medicine.

Media Contact

Jill Dykes, True You Weight Loss, 1 (919)-749-8488, [email protected], https://trueyouweightloss.com/

SOURCE True You Weight Loss