Every device connected to the network creates a potential doorway for hackers. Endpoint management solutions help to close those security gaps. Post this

"Every device connected to the network creates a potential doorway for hackers. And yet business leaders who would never leave a side door unlocked at night often leave these electronic doorways wide open," explained Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "Endpoint management solutions help to close those security gaps."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Endpoint Management: A Gamechanger for Today's Complex Digital Landscape."

Complex Environment Presents Challenges

"Ensuring that each device has the right applications and security settings can prove complicated. And keeping track of patch management to make certain that each device and application gets security updates requires careful coordination. IoT devices such as cameras and printers add another layer of complexity."

Best Practices for Securing and Managing Devices

"The endpoint management system should provide centralized visibility into all devices connecting to the company network and services. This includes tools to discover connected devices and audit them to determine device performance, health, and security status."

"Best practices also include automating processes such as device deployment, patch management, and regular backups. Automating policies such as multi-factor authentication and conditional access proves essential, as well. And a good endpoint management system will include the ability to execute policies remotely across all endpoints."

Microsoft Tools for Endpoint Management

"Microsoft provides several sophisticated security tools to help organizations manage their endpoints. Deeply integrated with Microsoft 365, the Intune family of products offers a unified endpoint management solution. A cloud-based system, it streamlines endpoint management across multiple operating systems, as well as both on-premises and cloud environments."

Optimize Endpoint Management with Expert Help

With cyber threats increasing daily, organizations cannot afford to lose control of the many devices connecting to their networks. The cyber security experts at eMazzanti work with organizations to choose and implement an endpoint management system tailored to business needs.

Have you read?

Cyber Security in Municipalities, Is Your City Safe - eMazzanti Technologies

Microsoft 365 Enhanced Security Features - eMazzanti Technologies

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced business cyber security, retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, AI, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.

eMazzanti's consistent growth landed them on the Inc. 5000 list 9X. Recognized as a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year, and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year, the company excels as a trusted outsourced IT partner! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, [email protected] or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

Media Contact

Kent Sorensen, eMazzanti Technologies, 14803345403, [email protected], www.emazzanti.net

SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies