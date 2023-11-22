Endpoints for Neuroprotection in Glaucoma Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

As companies explore new therapies to provide neuroprotection (preserving neuronal integrity) or even neuroenhancement (improving neuronal function), finding the right clinical approaches and endpoints to prove efficacy is paramount. Post this

Ora Inc. is the only ophthalmic clinical trials company with a research and development (R&D) department focused on the evolution of clinical trials. As one of the top glaucoma experts in the world, Dr. De Moraes leads the Ora R&D team in exploring and developing new endpoints. He is excited to share with attendees the latest research shaping the future of glaucoma clinical trials, and to provide considerations for their therapeutic program to optimally capture the efficiency benefits for these challenging patients.

Join Gustavo De Moraes, Chief Medical Officer, Ora, for the live webinar on Friday, December 8, 2023, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Endpoints for Neuroprotection in Glaucoma Trials.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks