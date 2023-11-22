Endpoints for Neuroprotection in Glaucoma Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn designs and endpoints for new glaucoma therapies that help better measure therapeutic impact and even demonstrate intraocular pressure (IOP)-independent neuroprotection. Attendees will learn about sample selection to optimize the chance of success. The featured speaker will discuss the latest research shaping the future of glaucoma clinical trials. The speaker will also share considerations for therapeutic programs to capture the efficiency benefits for these challenging patients.
TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join us for a cutting-edge webinar delving into innovative clinical approaches and endpoints for new glaucoma treatments. Today, intraocular pressure (IOP) lowering therapies are currently the only proven neuroprotective therapies for glaucoma. While IOP therapies and devices are highly prevalent in use, unfortunately even with these treatments up to one in four patients still experience blindness in at least one eye. With disease progression still often significant despite the application of these therapies, this is an opportunity for new therapeutic entries. As companies explore new therapies to provide neuroprotection (preserving neuronal integrity) or even neuroenhancement (improving neuronal function), finding the right clinical approaches and endpoints to prove efficacy is paramount.
This webinar, featuring leading glaucoma expert and Ora Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Gustavo De Moraes, highlights ground-breaking designs and endpoints for new glaucoma therapies that help better measure therapeutic impact and even demonstrate IOP-independent neuroprotection. Hear an overview of the latest research in this field, understand considerations for programs including currently stated FDA opinions, and dive deeply into recent studies that show the viability of these novel endpoints to demonstrate efficacy for new glaucoma potential therapies.
Ora Inc. is the only ophthalmic clinical trials company with a research and development (R&D) department focused on the evolution of clinical trials. As one of the top glaucoma experts in the world, Dr. De Moraes leads the Ora R&D team in exploring and developing new endpoints. He is excited to share with attendees the latest research shaping the future of glaucoma clinical trials, and to provide considerations for their therapeutic program to optimally capture the efficiency benefits for these challenging patients.
Join Gustavo De Moraes, Chief Medical Officer, Ora, for the live webinar on Friday, December 8, 2023, at 1pm EST (10am PST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Endpoints for Neuroprotection in Glaucoma Trials.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article