EndRun Expands Sonoma Network Time Server Family with Quad Port Models to Meet Demands of Next Generation Networks

EndRun's Sonoma D24/N24 GPS Network Time Servers provide four Ethernet ports for added versatility to securely serve time to independent enterprise network segments via the Network Time Protocol (NTP). Post this

These purpose-built network timing appliances have an embedded, streamlined, security-hardened operating system to ensure the integrity and reliability of the timing services. The internal proprietary GPS timing receiver has built-in protections and integrity checks to achieve best-in-industry accuracy. Anti-jam antennas are available to further enhance GPS signal reception by mitigating intentional and unintentional interference from ground sources.

"We are excited to launch the Sonoma D24 and N24 Network Time Servers to meet the timing requirements of next-generation networks and applications. These versatile four network port devices provide customers with many options to provide time synchronization services to air-gapped networks and isolated subnets." said Michael Korreng, General Manager, EndRun Technologies. "The D24 and N24 carry forward the legendary EndRun reliability and performance that enterprise and mission critical applications depend upon."

Key Sonoma D24 and N24 features and performance specifications:

Three gigabit Ethernet ports.

One 10GbE SFP+ port for use with 10G SFP+ Active Optical Cable.

Time accuracy: <25 nanoseconds RMS to UTC(USNO). Optional calibration option delivers <10 nanosecond accuracy.

Greater than 50,000 NTP requests per second.

Secure management via SSH, SNMP v3, TACACS+. RADIUS, and LDAP.

Premium OCXO and Rubidium atomic oscillators options maintain Stratum 1 time service with loss of GPS signal for 35 and 140 days respectively.

Anti-jam GPS antenna kit option.

Sonoma D24 and N24 are available now. Call +1-707-573-8633 for more information or go to endruntechnologies.com.

Media Contact

Ron Holm, EndRun Technologies, 1 707-573-8633, [email protected], endruntechnologies.com

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SOURCE EndRun Technologies