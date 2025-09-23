EndRun Unveils Next-Generation of Industry Leading Sonoma Network Time Servers

Sonoma D22 and N22 GPS Network Time Servers extend legacy with powerful performance and high-security network time synchronization for enterprise, cloud computing, IOT, AI applications, and more.

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EndRun Technologies, a leading provider of precision time and frequency solutions, announced the release of the Sonoma D22 and N22 GPS Network Time Servers. These fourth-generation time server appliances extend the reliability, security, and accuracy of the proven, industry leading Sonoma product line.

The security-hardened Sonoma D22 and N22 have the most powerful Network Time Protocol (NTP) packet engine yet that can process over 50,000 NTP requests per second to meet the stringent demands of today's networks. The Sonoma time servers use EndRun's proprietary and security-hardened GPS timing receiver that provides best-in-industry UTC timing accuracy (25 nanosecond standard and optional 10 nanoseconds). The legendary reliability of EndRun's products is fully intact on these models for a truly "set it and forget it" deployment experience, long life, and lowest total-cost-of-ownership in the industry.

"EndRun is committed to providing the most accurate, reliable, and secure network time server appliances. Sonoma D22 and N22 are powered with a quad-core processor enabling efficient, high-security timing services." said Michael Korreng, General Manager, EndRun Technologies. "Customers can easily migrate to these new Sonoma time servers as they were designed with the same look and feel as the Sonoma D12 and N12."

Key Sonoma D22 and N22 features and performance specifications:

Time accuracy: <25 nanoseconds RMS to UTC(USNO). Optional calibration option delivers <10 nanosecond accuracy.

Dual gigabit Ethernet ports.

Greater than 50,000 NTP requests per second.

Secure management via SSH, SNMP v3, TACACS+. RADIUS, and LDAP.

Premium OCXO and Rubidium atomic oscillators options maintain Stratum 1 time service with loss of GPS signal for 35 and 140 days respectively.

Upgradeable to IEEE/1588 Precision Time Protocol (future release)

Sonoma D22 and N22 are available now. Call +1-707-573-8633 for more information or go to endruntechnologies.com. About EndRun Technologies EndRun Technologies designs, manufactures, and markets precision time and frequency appliances. The company is privately held and has provided solutions to government and commercial markets worldwide since 1998. All EndRun products are made in the USA and TAA compliant.

Ron Holm, EndRun Technologies, 1 707-573-8633

