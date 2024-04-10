Endurance and Danica Patrick Shift Gears: Introducing 2024 "Smart Drivers Choose Endurance" Campaign

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Danica Patrick. Her passion for driving and commitment to excellence mirrors our mission to offer the best protection plans in the market." - CEO Justin C. Thomas Post this

Danica Patrick, embodying the spirit of Endurance and smart decision-making, returns to the front of this innovative campaign. "Being a professional driver taught me the importance of being ahead of the game, not just on the track but off it as well," shared the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver. "Continuing the partnership with Endurance means I get to share the message that making smart, proactive choices about car care is crucial. I believe in Endurance because they stand for saving drivers from the unexpected, ensuring that every journey is a confident one."

Endurance CEO Justin C. Thomas also expressed his excitement: "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Danica Patrick. Her passion for driving and commitment to excellence mirrors our mission to offer the best protection plans in the market. This campaign extension highlights our dedication to helping drivers navigate the road ahead with confidence and financial wisdom."

About Endurance Warranty Services

For the most comprehensive auto protection plans in the industry, drivers turn to Endurance. Endorsed by real customers, recommended by ASE Certified mechanics, and highly rated on consumer advocate websites, Endurance plans shield drivers from the high costs of parts and labor when an unexpected breakdown occurs. Since 2012, the company has paid hundreds of millions in claims, helping customers save thousands on vehicle repairs and Empowering Confidence for the Road Ahead™.

Endurance Warranty Services operates corporate headquarters in Northbrook, Ill. To learn more about Endurance, visit http://www.endurancewarranty.com.

