Endurance Appoints New President of Dealer Services Division: A Testament to Vision and Leadership

Endurance appoints Aaron Segal as President of their Dealer Services division.
NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Endurance, known for its industry-leading vehicle service contracts and third-party dealer coverage, proudly announces the appointment of Aaron Segal as President of its Dealer Services division. This milestone marks a significant moment in Segal's journey with the company, highlighting his exceptional leadership and substantial contributions since joining the company in 2010.
With over 25 years of experience in the auto and mortgage industries, Aaron Segal's career embodies a commitment to excellence and innovation. His automotive journey began as a top sales performer at a Nissan dealership in northern Illinois, where his market insights and sales talent earned him numerous accolades, establishing his reputation as a trusted name in the industry.
In 2001, Segal transitioned exclusively to the mortgage industry, where he continued to excel as a senior loan officer and underwriter. Throughout his tenure, he achieved notable success, including leading a team of senior loan officers while consistently exceeding personal sales quotas. Segal's dedication to client satisfaction and operational excellence earned widespread recognition.
In 2010, Segal embarked on a transformative career path, rejoining the automotive sector with Endurance Vehicle Services. Tasked with leading the creation of a third-party administrator, now known as EDS, Segal committed himself to building Endurance's reputation for delivering industry-leading vehicle service contracts to consumers and ancillary coverage products to car dealerships nationwide. Under Segal's guidance, EDS has become synonymous with transparency, value, and innovation, solidifying its position as a trusted partner in the automotive and dealer coverage landscape.
EDS collaborates with a wide range of car dealerships, specializing in coverage for mid to high-mileage vehicles. With a dedication to driver satisfaction and professionalism, EDS sets the standard for service excellence and comprehensive coverage in the automotive sector.
"We are thrilled to announce Aaron Segal's appointment as President of Endurance Dealer Services," said Justin C. Thomas, CEO of Endurance Warranty Services. "Aaron's exceptional leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to excellence have been instrumental in driving EDS' growth and success. His appointment underscores our continued dedication to delivering unparalleled value and service to our customers."
For more information about Endurance Dealer Services, visit https://www.enduranceds.com.
About Endurance Vehicle Services
For the most comprehensive auto protection plans in the industry, drivers turn to Endurance. Endorsed by real customers, recommended by ASE Certified mechanics, and highly rated on consumer advocate websites, Endurance plans shield drivers from the high costs of parts and labor when an unexpected breakdown occurs. Since 2012, the company has paid millions of dollars in claims, helping customers save thousands on vehicle repairs and Empowering Confidence for the Road Ahead™.
Endurance Vehicle Services operates corporate headquarters in Northbrook, Ill. To learn more about Endurance, visit http://www.endurancewarranty.com.
