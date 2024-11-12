Endurance Cares Debuts with Charitable Giving: $20,000 in Donations to ASE Education Foundation and Cars of Hope

Endurance Cares is a new initiative from Endurance Warranty Services aimed at driving positive community impact through corporate social responsibility.
NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Endurance, the leading provider of auto protection plans in the U.S., is proud to announce the launch of its social impact initiative, Endurance Cares, with two significant donations totaling $20,000. These contributions are part of Endurance Cares' mission to foster community growth and opportunity through impactful giving.
The ASE Education Foundation received $10,000 to support its goal of preparing students for successful careers in the automotive service industry through education, training, and certification programs. Endurance's donation to this nonprofit will help equip the next generation of skilled technicians, ensuring they are career-ready for an evolving industry.
The second $10,000 donation was given to Cars of Hope, a Chicagoland-based nonprofit that has been providing vehicles to under-resourced individuals since its founding in 2010. This contribution will go a long way in helping the organization accept donated cars, repair them as needed, and provide them to families in need, offering the gift of reliable transportation and a pathway to greater independence.
"At Endurance, we believe in the importance of giving back," said Justin C. Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Endurance. "With the launch of Endurance Cares, we're excited to support career readiness in the automotive industry while also providing essential resources to local Chicago families in need through these two outstanding organizations."
Thomas added, "By aligning with initiatives that reflect our core values of service, integrity, and collaboration, we aim to make a lasting impact. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to partnering with more organizations to foster positive change and empower those in need."
About Endurance Warranty Services
Endurance is a trusted leader in the auto protection industry, offering comprehensive plans that shield drivers from the high costs of parts and labor when an unexpected breakdown occurs. Recommended by ASE-certified mechanics and highly rated on consumer advocate websites, Endurance has paid hundreds of millions in claims since 2012, helping customers save thousands on vehicle repairs and Empowering Confidence for the Road Ahead™.
Through its partnership with RepairPal, Endurance gives drivers access to a nationwide network of over 3,500 certified mechanics. This allows vehicle owners to choose their preferred repair shop or easily find a trusted mechanic nearby.
Endurance Warranty Services operates corporate headquarters in Northbrook, Ill. For more information, visit https://www.endurancewarranty.com.
About ASE Education Foundation
The ASE Education Foundation enhances the quality of automotive technician training programs nationwide by providing accreditation and certification opportunities. The foundation ensures students are well-prepared to enter the workforce with career-ready skills. Learn more at https://www.aseeducationfoundation.org.
About Cars of Hope
Cars of Hope is a Chicagoland nonprofit dedicated to repairing and donating vehicles to individuals and families who lack reliable transportation and need a vehicle to access essential services, such as work, children's school activities, and doctor's appointments. Committed to making a difference, Cars of Hope accepts all vehicles offered. To contribute to the organization's mission or donate a car, visit https://carsofhope.org/ or call 630-454-9007.
