Endurance Celebrates Ranking on Inc. Magazine's List of the Midwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Our remarkable year-over-year growth is directly linked to our commitment to outstanding customer service and providing essential coverage that truly benefits consumers," stated Endurance CEO Justin C. Thomas. "At Endurance, we're dedicated to redefining service excellence and delivering products that meet the needs of our customers. We're excited about further strengthening our market presence and expanding on what it means to be covered by Endurance."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Midwest region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 172 private companies had an average growth rate of 134.06 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 14,830 jobs and $24.5 billion to the region's economy. Endurance has proudly ranked on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for nine years, including a six-year stretch from 2015 to 2020 and again from 2022 to 2024.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/midwest. An interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria can also be found on the website.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the 'Who's Who' of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

About Endurance Warranty Services

For the most comprehensive auto protection plans in the industry, drivers turn to Endurance. Endorsed by real customers, recommended by ASE Certified mechanics, and highly rated on consumer advocate websites, Endurance plans shield drivers from the high costs of parts and labor when an unexpected breakdown occurs. Since 2012, the company has paid hundreds of millions in claims, helping customers save thousands on vehicle repairs and Empowering Confidence for the Road Ahead™.

Endurance Warranty Services operates corporate headquarters in Northbrook, Ill. To learn more about Endurance, visit http://www.endurancewarranty.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit https://www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Campbell, Endurance Warranty Services, LLC, 866-432-4443, [email protected], https://www.endurancewarranty.com

