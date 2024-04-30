Endurance Honored with Business Growth and Customer Service Accolades at 2024 Stevie® Awards

"We are particularly proud of our customer service team for maintaining high standards in a demanding category and our entire company for driving growth that ranks us among the top in the nation." - Justin C. Thomas, Endurance CEO Post this

Bronze Stevie Award in the "Contact Center of the Year (Over 100 Seats)" category at the annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service on April 15, 2024 .

. Silver Stevie Award for The American Business Awards®, being named the "Fastest Growing Company of the Year (Up to 2,500 Employees)" on April 25, 2024 .

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards and International Business Awards®.

"Our team's dedication to exceptional service and continuous growth has once again been recognized by the Stevie Awards," said Justin C. Thomas, CEO of Endurance Warranty. "These awards are a testament to our team's hard work and our commitment to excellence. We are particularly proud of our customer service team for maintaining high standards in a demanding category and our entire company for driving growth that ranks us among the top in the nation."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11. Tickets are now on sale.

"While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York."

More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About Endurance Warranty Services

For the most comprehensive auto protection plans in the industry, drivers turn to Endurance. Endorsed by real customers, recommended by ASE Certified mechanics, and highly rated on consumer advocate websites, Endurance plans shield drivers from the high costs of parts and labor when an unexpected breakdown occurs. Since 2012, the company has paid hundreds of millions in claims, helping customers save thousands on vehicle repairs and Empowering Confidence for the Road Ahead™.

Endurance Warranty Services operates corporate headquarters in Northbrook, Ill. To learn more about Endurance, visit https://www.endurancewarranty.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Supporting sponsors of The 2024 American Business Awards include Melissa Sones Consulting and SoftPro.

Media Contact

Jessica Campbell, Endurance Warranty Services, LLC, 866-432-4443, [email protected], https://www.endurancewarranty.com

SOURCE Endurance Warranty Services, LLC