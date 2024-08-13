Endurance Proves Its Intangible Wealth and Lands KUOG Corporation on the Inc 5000 for the Third Time in Four Years

"You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you." - John Bunyan Post this

Mr.Gunn's thought leadership works is often found across online platform publications such as Entrepreneur, Inc, Forbes and Bizprenuer Middle East covering these deep-rooted beliefs and how business leaders can succeed in this way. In addition, he is USA Today and WSJ Best Selling Author having solo written "Succeed The Right Way: What Every Compassionate Business Person Should Know", and contributors to both Habits of Success and Game On.

Inc. magazine today revealed that KUOG Corporation is No. 1653 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

KUOG Corporation has now successfully ranked in Inc 5000 at #273 in 2021 and now #1653 in 2022.

Being part of this year's Inc 5000 list is meaningful to us. Growing quickly and sustaining it over the years is a team effort from both external and internal partner alignment for a purpose bigger than us. I am personally grateful to our team, vendors, financial partner and the community of kind souls who advise and support our efforts to impact beyond our walls. Being on the list for the 3rd time in 4 years was a milestone achievement for us in reaching a larger target and we glad to be moving within our purpose and impacting others along with the way.

KUOG Corporation is a firm specializing in MRO, PPE, logistics and material program management. Empathy is integrated in all we do. Woven in the fabric of our existence are empathetic actions that sustain, deliver, and acquire materials to support our mission. We are a supplier of choice to the federal government and private sector when crisis strikes, sustainment is needed, or on-time delivery is a must. Strategically designed to deliver, fast, reliable, and quality materials is the center stone of our operations because ultimately someone is else depending on the success of this system working.

