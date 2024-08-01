Endurance Recognized Among the "60 Best Companies to Sell For" by Selling Power

"We believe in empowering our sales professionals with the best tools, training, and support to excel in their roles and deliver outstanding service to our customers." - Justin C. Thomas, Endurance CEO Post this

Endurance's ranking on the list highlights the company's robust sales organization and its dedication to promoting a supportive and dynamic sales culture. The company remains committed to its core values of service, integrity, collaboration, accountability, and being data-driven.

"Being named one of the best companies to sell for by Selling Power is a testament to our relentless focus on our sales team's success," said Justin C. Thomas, Chief Executive Officer at Endurance. "We believe in empowering our sales professionals with the best tools, training, and support to excel in their roles and deliver outstanding service to our customers."

Selling Power's annual list is a valuable resource for career seekers looking to join companies that offer competitive yet supportive sales environments. Endurance has been ranked on the list seven times over the last decade. The 2024 list has been updated to reflect the latest trends and market conditions, ensuring that the included companies are evaluated based on the most current and relevant criteria.

For more information about career opportunities at Endurance, please visit https://www.endurancewarranty.com/careers/.

About Endurance Warranty Services

For the most comprehensive auto protection plans in the industry, drivers turn to Endurance. Endorsed by real customers, recommended by ASE Certified mechanics, and highly rated on consumer advocate websites, Endurance plans shield drivers from the high costs of parts and labor when an unexpected breakdown occurs. Since 2012, the company has paid hundreds of millions in claims, helping customers save thousands on vehicle repairs and Empowering Confidence for the Road Ahead™.

Endurance Warranty Services operates corporate headquarters in Northbrook, Ill. To learn more about Endurance, visit https://www.endurancewarranty.com.

