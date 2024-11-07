Endurance Secures Top Honor as Best Vehicle Protection Plan Provider of 2024

"We are honored to be named the best vehicle protection plan provider for the second consecutive year. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and providing dependable auto protection." - Endurance CEO, Justin C. Thomas. Post this

"We are honored to be named the best vehicle protection plan provider for the second consecutive year. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and providing dependable auto protection," said Endurance Chief Executive Officer Justin C. Thomas. "Our team's dedication to empowering drivers on every journey is at the heart of what we do, and this award is a testament to their hard work and passion."

Kaven Cooper, Awards Coordinator at The Business Concept, commented on the award winners, noting the importance of their contributions to the automotive sector: "The 2024 Automotive Awards highlight an impressive range of companies dedicated to excellence in all facets of vehicle ownership and maintenance. We congratulate each of this year's winners for their remarkable achievements and wish them continued success."

To learn more about the Automotive Awards and view the complete list of honorees, please visit https://www.thebusinessconcept.com/awards/automotive-awards/.

About Endurance Warranty Services

Endurance is a trusted leader in the auto protection industry, offering comprehensive plans that shield drivers from the high costs of parts and labor when an unexpected breakdown occurs. Recommended by ASE-certified mechanics and highly rated on consumer advocate websites, Endurance has paid hundreds of millions in claims since 2012, helping customers save thousands on vehicle repairs and Empowering Confidence for the Road Ahead™.

Through its partnership with RepairPal, Endurance gives drivers access to a nationwide network of over 3,500 certified mechanics. This allows vehicle owners to choose their preferred repair shop or easily find a trusted mechanic nearby.

Endurance Warranty Services operates corporate headquarters in Northbrook, Ill. For more information, visit https://www.endurancewarranty.com.

About The Business Concept

Published quarterly, The Business Concept strives to bring you the most up-to-date insights and features surrounding those businesses that have thrived in the digital space and excelled in the ruthless nature of industry today. The Business Concept covers all aspects of the business world and breaks down each part to analyze what businesses of all different sizes, and from every part of the world, need to encompass so as to reach new heights.

About AI Global Media

Since 2010, AI Global Media (https://www.aiglobalmedialtd.com/) has been committed to creating engaging B2B content that informs readers and allows them to market their businesses to a global audience. They create content for and about firms across a range of industries.

Today, they have 14 unique brands, each of which serves a specific industry or region. Each brand covers the latest news in its sector and publishes a digital magazine and newsletter which is read by a global audience. The flagship brand, Acquisition International, distributes a monthly digital magazine to a global circulation who are treated to a range of features and news pieces on the latest developments in the ever-changing global corporate market.

Media Contact

Jessica Rider, Endurance Warranty Services, LLC, 866-432-4443, [email protected], https://www.endurancewarranty.com

