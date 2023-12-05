Endurance Triumphs as Small Business of the Year at the BIG Awards

"This accolade is a recognition of Endurance's achievements and a testament to our innovation in the auto protection industry. We are humbled and motivated by this distinction..." - CEO Justin C. Thomas Post this

Nominations for the BIG Awards are based on performance of the last 12 months and demonstrate the impact of an organization, product, or individual effort, supported by tangible metrics or analytical evidence.

Justin C. Thomas, Chief Executive Officer at Endurance, shared, "Receiving the Small Business of the Year award is a remarkable honor that reflects our entire organization's dedication and hard work. This accolade is a recognition of Endurance's achievements and a testament to our innovation in the auto protection industry. We are humbled and motivated by this distinction, and it reinforces our commitment to deliver exceptional coverage plans, customer service, and real value to our consumers."

"In the spirit of achievement and excellence, we congratulate Endurance on their outstanding success in 2023. Their victory exemplifies the highest standards of innovation and business acumen," said Maria Jimenez, Business Intelligence Group's Chief Nominations Officer. "Kudos to all the winners who have demonstrated unparalleled excellence, collectively shaping the future of business. May this recognition inspire continued greatness in the years to come."

About Endurance Warranty Services

For the most comprehensive auto protection plans in the industry, drivers turn to Endurance. Endorsed by real customers, recommended by ASE Certified mechanics, and highly rated on consumer advocate websites, Endurance plans shield drivers from the high costs of parts and labor when an unexpected breakdown occurs. Since 2012, the company has paid hundreds of millions in claims, helping customers save thousands on vehicle repairs and Empowering Confidence for the Road Ahead™.

Endurance Warranty Services operates corporate headquarters in Northbrook, Ill. To learn more about Endurance, visit http://www.endurancewarranty.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Media Contact

Jessica Campbell, Endurance Warranty Services, LLC, 866-432-4443, [email protected], https://www.endurancewarranty.com

