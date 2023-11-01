Endurance Vehicle Services Welcomes New CEO Justin C. Thomas

"Justin's comprehensive understanding of automotive finance and insurance services and auto warranty plans makes him an exceptional choice to navigate Endurance's future trajectory." - Paul Chernawsky, Endurance Co-founder & Board Chairman Post this

"Justin's comprehensive understanding of automotive finance and insurance services and auto warranty plans makes him an exceptional choice to navigate Endurance's future trajectory," said Paul Chernawsky, Endurance co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Our Board conducted an exhaustive search for the right fit, and we're confident that Justin possesses the vision and expertise to lead Endurance's continued success through our people-centered approach to make auto breakdown protection accessible for all drivers."

Chernawsky added, "I would also like to express our sincere gratitude to Rich Holland for his commendable leadership over the past two years, a period marked by significant growth. We're optimistic about the continued collaboration with Rich as he transitions to a Board role for Endurance."

Steven Carrel, Managing Director at TRP Capital Partners, also shared his insights on the recent appointment. "Having witnessed the tremendous strides Endurance has made in the auto protection space, it's invigorating to see the onboarding of Justin. He is exceptionally talented and well-suited to continue to advance our long-term strategy and accelerate growth. At TRP, we remain committed to championing growth-focused entities in the transportation sector, and it's promising to see companies like Endurance maintaining such an upward trajectory."

Reflecting on his new role, Justin commented, "Endurance has consistently set a high standard for auto protection plans over the last 17 years. I am both honored and motivated to steer this dynamic company through its next chapter of innovation and excellence."

About Endurance Vehicle Services

For the most comprehensive auto protection plans in the industry, drivers turn to Endurance. Endorsed by real customers, recommended by ASE Certified mechanics, and highly rated on consumer advocate websites, Endurance plans shield drivers from the high costs of parts and labor when an unexpected breakdown occurs. Since 2012, the company has paid over $355 million in claims, helping customers save thousands on vehicle repairs and Empowering Confidence for the Road Ahead™.

Endurance Vehicle Services operates corporate headquarters in Northbrook, Ill. To learn more about Endurance, visit http://www.endurancewarranty.com.

About TRP Capital Partners

TRP Capital Partners ("TRP") is a renowned investment firm dedicated to the transportation sector. Their approach is underpinned by a strategy that capitalizes on strategic relationships, commercial synergies, and its partners' and affiliates' extensive transportation knowledge. With the collective experience of its principals, amassing over 125 years in transportation-related investment, TRP stands out as an industry frontrunner. Their guiding philosophy is centered on supporting existing management teams and granting them the autonomy to operate their businesses ensuring continuity and innovation.

For more information on TRP Capital Partners, visit https://www.trpfund.com.

