Endurance Warranty Honored with Prestigious Awards for Company Growth and Exceptional Customer Service

This year's list features a diverse mix of industries, with standout performances from cannabis, logistics, and financial services companies. Among the 50 honorees, 18 are making their debut on the list, showcasing the dynamic and evolving landscape of Chicago's business community.

Endurance achieved an impressive milestone by securing the #38 spot on Crain's Chicago "Fast 50" list, highlighting the company's remarkable growth and innovation. This is Endurance's sixth year on the list, climbing from #44 in 2023 to #38 in 2024. Endurance's consistent rise reflects its dedication to excellence and strategic expansion.

View the full 2024 "Fast 50" list here: https://www.chicagobusiness.com/fast-50/chicagos-fastest-growing-companies-2024

16th Annual 2024 Golden Bridge Awards®

In addition to its growth accolades, Endurance's customer service and support teams have been honored with a prestigious Golden Globee® at the 16th Annual 2024 Golden Bridge Awards. The award for "Customer Service and Support Team-Department of the Year" celebrates outstanding customer service performance, underscoring the team's commitment to delivering extraordinary service and support to its customers. The Golden Globee win highlights the innovative approaches and unwavering dedication of the Endurance team.

The Golden Bridge Awards are an annual industry and peer recognition program honoring the best companies and individuals in every major industry worldwide. The awards highlight outstanding organizations, products, and people who have made significant contributions and set new standards of excellence.

Explore the complete list of 2024 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/innovation/winners/

"We are proud to be recognized for our growth and our commitment to quality customer service," shared Endurance CEO Justin C. Thomas. "These achievements reflect the Endurance core values of service, integrity, respect, collaboration, and accountability."

Thomas continued, "As we continue to grow and innovate, we remain focused on delivering personalized products and services that secure the financial well-being of our customers and their investments. These recent accolades further solidify Endurance's position as a leader in vehicle protection and beyond."

About Endurance Warranty Services

For the most comprehensive auto protection plans in the industry, drivers turn to Endurance. Endorsed by real customers, recommended by ASE Certified mechanics, and highly rated on consumer advocate websites, Endurance plans shield drivers from the high costs of parts and labor when an unexpected breakdown occurs. Since 2012, the company has paid hundreds of millions in claims, helping customers save thousands on vehicle repairs and Empowering Confidence for the Road Ahead™.

Endurance Warranty Services operates corporate headquarters in Northbrook, Ill. To learn more about Endurance, visit https://www.endurancewarranty.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Campbell, Endurance Warranty Services, LLC, 866-432-4443, [email protected], https://www.endurancewarranty.com

