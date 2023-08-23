Endurance Warranty Services Maintains Momentum With 8th Year on Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies

"For eight years, we have set the bar higher, and I am immensely proud to see Endurance continue to thrive and be acknowledged on the Inc. 5000 list." - Rich Holland, Endurance CEO. Tweet this

Endurance, ranking No. 3769 on this year's list, has consistently showcased growth and innovation in the industry of vehicle service contracts, more commonly known as extended car warranties. Each Endurance coverage plan is tailored to meet the unique needs and budgets of individual consumers, offering drivers the most comprehensive and customizable auto protection options on the market.

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work and relentless dedication of our entire team. For eight years, we have set the bar higher, and I am immensely proud to see Endurance continue to thrive and be acknowledged on the Inc. 5000 list," said Rich Holland, CEO of Endurance.

Beyond their recognition in the Inc. 5000 lists of 2023, 2022, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015, Endurance has also notably received the Inc. Regionals Midwest No. 178 (2023) and Inc. Regionals Midwest No. 81 (2020) awards, demonstrating their exceptional performance not only on a national stage but within their specific region as well.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," shared Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 were ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. Companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019, to qualify. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. The minimum revenue required for 2019 was $100,000; the minimum for 2022 was $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23, 2023.

About Endurance Warranty Services, LLC

For the most comprehensive auto protection plans in the industry, drivers turn to Endurance. Endorsed by real customers, recommended by ASE Certified mechanics, and highly rated on consumer advocate websites, Endurance plans shield drivers from the high costs of parts and labor when an unexpected breakdown occurs. Since 2012, the company has paid over $300 million in claims, helping customers save thousands on vehicle repairs and Empowering Confidence for the Road Ahead™.

Endurance Warranty Services, LLC, operates corporate headquarters in Northbrook, Ill., with an additional office in St. Peters, Mo. To learn more about Endurance, visit http://www.endurancewarranty.com.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2, 2023, in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Media Contact

Jessica Campbell, Endurance Warranty Services, LLC, 866-432-4443, [email protected], https://www.endurancewarranty.com

SOURCE Endurance Warranty Services, LLC