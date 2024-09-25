Endurance Warranty's National TV Campaign Featuring Danica Patrick Nominated for Advertising Excellence Award

"At Endurance, our goal has always been to empower drivers with the protection they need, and this campaign effectively communicated that message." - Colleen Sugarman, Chief Marketing Officer Post this

Led by media and advertising agency Lockard & Wechsler Direct, Endurance's campaign stood out due to its compelling message and data-driven strategy that resonated with a broad audience seeking reliable vehicle protection. This collaboration showcases a sophisticated blend of innovation in targeting, planning, interactivity, and measurement, all aimed at overcoming market challenges and achieving exceptional business results for Endurance Warranty Services.

"We're incredibly proud to be nominated by the AdExchanger Awards for our 2024 television campaign," said Colleen Sugarman, Chief Marketing Officer of Endurance. "The esteemed nomination is a testament to the hard work of LWD, our internal marketing team, and our strong partnership with Danica Patrick. Our focus on data-driven insights allowed us to connect with customers in meaningful ways. At Endurance, our goal has always been to empower drivers with the protection they need, and this campaign effectively communicated that message."

Find more information about the AdExchanger Awards at https://www.adexchanger.com/go/awards-2024/.

About Endurance Warranty Services

Endurance is a trusted leader in the auto protection industry, offering comprehensive plans that shield drivers from the high costs of parts and labor when an unexpected breakdown occurs. Recommended by ASE-certified mechanics and highly rated on consumer advocate websites, Endurance has paid hundreds of millions in claims since 2012, helping customers save thousands on vehicle repairs and Empowering Confidence for the Road Ahead™.

Through its partnership with RepairPal, Endurance gives drivers access to a nationwide network of over 3,500 certified mechanics. This allows vehicle owners to choose their preferred repair shop or easily find a trusted mechanic nearby.

Endurance Warranty Services operates corporate headquarters in Northbrook, Ill. For more information, visit https://www.endurancewarranty.com.

About Lockard & Wechsler Direct

Lockard & Wechsler Direct is the most experienced total video performance marketing agency in the US. Powered by over 30 years of strategic planning, buying, and data analysis, with state-of-the-art research and customized proprietary attribution technology, the LWD team delivers real performance impact. For more information, visit https://lwdirect.com/ and check out our Rules for Success.

