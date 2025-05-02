Energage Announces Americor As A Winner Of The 2025 Top Workplaces USA Award

"For three years in a row we've achieved this unique distinction as a workplace, and it's all thanks to our incredible team of employees," said Americor CEO David Norris. Post this

"For three years in a row we've achieved this unique distinction as a workplace, and it's all thanks to our incredible team of employees," said Americor CEO David Norris. "As we continue to grow and evolve as a financial services company, I am excited for what we all can achieve together, both for our clients and for ourselves as members of the Americor family."

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 39,000 organizations were invited to participate in this year's Top Workplaces USA survey.

Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"A Top Workplace award brings a company's culture to the national stage and it helps them differentiate themselves in a fiercely competitive market space," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "It's an honor for the workforce and an effective tool to attract the right talent to an organization."

About Americor

Americor Holdings, LLC ("Americor") through its various subsidiaries is a leading provider of consumer financial services. These include debt relief services (through its Americor Funding, LLC subsidiary), personal loans (through its Credit9, LLC subsidiary), and mortgage services (through its Mission Loans, LLC subsidiary). Through these subsidiaries, Americor offers a comprehensive range of debt resolution solutions in 47 states, recently completed its second securitization of consumer loans in October 2024, and is now offering a comprehensive suite of mortgage services including home equity loans and first lien purchase and refinance. Americor's commitment to financial wellness extends across its range of products and services, aimed at helping consumers manage their financial challenges at all stages of their lives. To learn more about Americor and its various product offerings, please visit its websites at americor.com, credit9.com, and missionloans.com.

