Energage Announces Americor As A Winner Of The 2026 Top Workplaces USA Award

"For four consecutive years, we've earned this distinction as a top workplace in the nation – an achievement made possible by our exceptional team," said Americor CEO David Norris. Post this

"For four consecutive years, we've earned this distinction as a top workplace in the nation – an achievement made possible by our exceptional team," said Americor CEO David Norris. "As we continue to grow and evolve, I'm excited for what we can accomplish together, for our clients and as members of the Americor family."

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 39,000 organizations were invited to participate in this year's Top Workplaces USA survey.

Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

About Americor

Americor Holdings, LLC ("Americor") through its various subsidiaries is a leading provider of consumer financial services. These include debt relief services (through its Americor Funding, LLC subsidiary), personal loans (through its Credit9, LLC subsidiary), and mortgage services (through its Mission Loans, LLC subsidiary). Through these subsidiaries, Americor offers a comprehensive range of debt resolution solutions in 47 states, and a comprehensive suite of mortgage services including home equity loans and first lien purchase. Americor's commitment to financial wellness extends across its range of products and services, aimed at helping consumers manage their financial challenges at all stages of their lives. In November 2025, Americor announced the closing of AMDR ABS Trust 2025-1, a $153.15 million asset-backed securitization collateralized by debt settlement fees – the first of its kind.To learn more about Americor and its various product and service offerings, please visit its websites at americor.com, credit9.com, and missionloans.com.

Media Contact

Kristopher Marek, Americor, 1 866-333-8686, [email protected], americor.com

SOURCE Americor