Energage Names Excella A Winner Of The 2024 Top Workplaces USA Award

ARLINGTON, Va., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Excella, a leading Agile technology and innovation firm, today announced that it has earned the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces award has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

"This award is a testament to Excella's people-first culture that fosters meaningful career growth," said Burton White, Excella Co-founder and CEO. "Excellians are the reason why we can deliver meaningful, high-quality technology solutions that help our clients evolve. This recognition is a celebration of Excellians' passion for innovation and enthusiasm for building lasting partnerships in the tech community."

This honor adds to several top workplace awards Excella has received in recent years. Energage previously named Excella one of the 10 Top Workplaces for Remote Work in 2024. Excella was also recognized in 2024 as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2024 by Forbes for its sixth year.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

ABOUT EXCELLA

Excella is an Agile technology firm and transformative partner to leading organizations. Since 2002, federal agencies, prominent brands, and trailblazing non-profits have turned to Excella to transform bold ideas into elegant technology solutions. We believe technology exists to solve challenges and evolve thinking – we help organizations harness this power to make real progress. Learn more at www.excella.com.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

