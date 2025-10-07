Energetiq Technology Appoints New President, Reinforces Commitment to High-Performance Light Sources

"I am honored to lead Energetiq and collaborate with our exceptional team and Hamamatsu. Together, we will continue to support our customers with innovative and high-quality products." - Vikram Singh Post this

"Vikram's leadership, technical expertise, and deep understanding of our business make him the ideal choice to guide Energetiq into its next chapter," said Gustafson. "His appointment reflects our commitment to building a strong, agile organization that continues to deliver high-performance solutions to our customers."

Dr. Singh joined Energetiq in 2023 as Vice President and General Manager of the Laser-Driven Light Source (LDLS®) business unit. He brings more than two decades of executive experience in technology, operations, and engineering, including senior roles at leading semiconductor companies. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering and has a proven track record of driving innovation and operational excellence.

"I am honored to lead Energetiq and collaborate with our exceptional team and Hamamatsu," said Singh. "Together, we will continue to support our customers with innovative and high-quality products."

For more information, visit www.energetiq.com.

About Energetiq

Energetiq was founded in 2004 and has earned a reputation for delivering reliable, high-performance light sources that power critical applications across the globe. The leadership transition marks a strategic step forward in strengthening Energetiq's position as a trusted partner in photonics and semiconductor technology.

About PMC

Photonics Management Corporation (PMC) is the North American holding company for Hamamatsu Photonics. PMC oversees a portfolio of advanced technology companies—including Energetiq, Fairchild Imaging, and Hamamatsu Corporation—united by a shared commitment to innovation in photonics and semiconductor solutions. PMC also has capabilities in corporate venture capital (CVC), enabling investments in startups and other ventures, as well as in mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Media Contact

Mae Steinberg, Energetiq Technology, 1 7819390763, [email protected], https://www.energetiq.com/

SOURCE Energetiq Technology