Energy capital embarks on new era with the inaugural Houston Energy and Climate Week

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allies in Energy, an educational nonprofit, is proud to announce the 2024 Houston Energy and Climate Week organizers, sponsors, hosts, and partners. The inaugural week will occur across the Houston region from September 9 to 13, 2024. This week marks a pivotal moment for the city as it leads the charge toward a sustainable and inclusive energy transition.
The week-long event will feature an opening and a closing ceremony. Speakers include:
- Adam Lake, head of engagement, The Climate Group
- Angela Blanchard, chief sustainability and resilience officer, City of Houston
- Austin Knight, vice president, hydrogen, Chevron New Energies
- Bill Shireman, president and chief executive officer, In this Together America
- Dr. Christina Robinson, executive director of work-based learning and industry partnerships, Houston Community College
- Ed Hirs, energy economist and fellow, University of Houston
- Elizabeth Carlson, chief sustainability officer, Tricon Energy, and chair, sustainability, Houston 2026 World Cup Host Committee
- Jason Fisher, director, office of sustainability, Houston Methodist
- Jean Becker, former chief of staff, George H.W. Bush, co-founder of Civil Dialogues, and NY Times best-selling author
- Jim Keyes, author and former chief executive officer of Blockbuster and 7-Eleven
- Juliana Garaizar, founding partner, Energy Tech Nexus and co-chair, Houston Energy & Climate Week
- Karl Pettersen, president of Pettersen Consulting
- Katie Mehnert, chief executive officer, ALLY Energy and co-chair of Houston Energy & Climate Week
- Kerry Bowie, general partner, Malaika Ventures and co-founder, Browning the Green Space
- Kyle Wiley, co-founder, Connector, Inc.
- Linda Lorelle, chief executive officer of Lorelle Media, co-founder of Civil Dialogues, and Emmy award-winning journalist
- Lindsay Roe, director of digital innovation, Core Laboratories and president, Allies in Energy
- Lori Lambropoulos, founding principal, Energy Institute High School
- Maxine Pitter Lunn, Ph.D., public diplomacy team lead, U.S. Department of State
- Dr. Ramanan Krishnamoorti, vice president of energy and innovation, University of Houston
- Theo Wilson, actor, executive director of Shop Talk Life, and host of The History Channel's 'I Was There.'
- Trevor Best, chief executive officer, Syzygy Plasmonics
Register for the opening ceremony on Monday, September 9th and the closing ceremony is on Friday, September 13, 2024.
Collaborative Leadership and Partnerships
Houston Energy and Climate Week encourages self-organized events to be registered through the website's online calendar in the spirit of collaborative leadership, unity, and inclusion. This approach fosters collective ownership and active participation, making everyone a stakeholder in the energy transition. Events can be in person, online, or hybrid. The deadline for event submittal is August 30, 2024.
Get Involved
"Through innovative thinking and collaboration, Houston will forge a sustainable future that benefits all. We invite everyone to join in, share insights, learn, and contribute to shaping the energy landscape of tomorrow, said Juliana Garaizar and Katie Mehnert, co-chairs for the week.
This year's sponsors include ALLY Energy, Alphachimp, AWS for Energy and Utilities, BBVA, EDP Renewables, FOX 26 Houston, Gallant, and Syzygy Plasmonics Inc.
For more information, visit the website here.
About Allies in Energy
Allies in Energy is a nonprofit community of business leaders, investors, and philanthropists working in partnership to increase energy and climate literacy education and investments for an equitable transition. To learn more about Allies in Energy, visit here.
