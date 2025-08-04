Energy Circle Wins Prestigious Best Content Marketing Program in 2025 Content Marketing Awards

With hundreds of entries submitted and judged by a panel of top industry experts, Energy Circle's recognition stands out among leading global brands (finalists in the category included marketing programs for Google and Visa). Post this

Stephanie Stahl, managing director of CMI, shared: "Once again, I'm amazed by the winners of this year's Content Marketing Awards. The winning marketers and brands showcase true excellence in content and marketing. We're honored to award and recognize them for their innovative and successful marketing work and everything they are doing to move this industry forward."

The award-winning "25C Means Business" program was developed in partnership with the North American Insulation Manufacturers Association (NAIMA) and Puelle Design to support insulation contractors nationwide. The campaign focuses on helping contractors turn the 25C tax credit into real business growth by offering:

Comprehensive training resources (videos, webinars, FAQs) to simplify the tax credit and improve sales.

The Homeowner Marketing Kit: a ready-to-use library of website content, blogs, infographics, videos, email campaigns, and ad templates, designed to boost online visibility and lead generation.

Physical sales materials such as educational pamphlets and branded decals for in-home presentations.

Personalized concierge services providing one-on-one marketing and web support, including website updates.

To date, the program has delivered over 8,000 pieces of customized content to 270 contractors in 45 states, driving business wins, SEO growth, and notable national media attention.

As a Certified B Corp, Energy Circle is committed to advancing high-performance building practices and tackling climate change. The recognition from CMI highlights the positive impact Energy Circle and its partners are making to promote energy efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint of the built environment.

This year's award means Energy Circle is now in consideration for the coveted Project of the Year award, with winners to be announced at Content Marketing World, September 15-17, in San Diego, California.

Based in Portland, Maine, Energy Circle provides website and digital marketing services exclusively for high performance HVAC, solar, and home performance contractors, as well as the organizations that support them. The team's dedication to strategic, impactful content has been instrumental in achieving this latest industry honor.

Content Marketing Institute (CMI) advances the practice of content marketing through events, education, and research. Their flagship event, Content Marketing World, is the largest global gathering for content marketing professionals.

For more information about the "25C Means Business" program or the Content Marketing Awards, please contact Energy Circle's team.

Media Contact

Emily Ambrose, Energy Circle, 1 2077470184, [email protected], www.energycircle.com

SOURCE Energy Circle