Energy CX Achieves Record-Breaking First Quarter Revenue

CHICAGO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Energy CX, the data-driven energy brokerage on a mission to help customers purchase energy smarter, is proud to announce a record-breaking first quarter of 2024. The company continues to build momentum with prospects and customers, reaching unprecedented success by signing some of its largest new clients.

Just months after announcing in Crain's Chicago Business that Miles Rice and Scott Hammes have been named Co-CEOs, Energy CX reported the best Q1 results since its founding in 2010.

With its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and finding the most innovative energy solutions, the company saved customers more than $53 million on energy in 2023 alone.

Energy CX's record-breaking quarter included:

Record-setting Revenue Growth: Energy CX experienced YoY Q1 revenue growth of 86%.

New Partnerships: During Q1 2024, the company significantly expanded its customer base, signing 67 new clients that cover over 230 Million square feet of real estate across the country.

Product Innovation for Energy Procurement: Energy CX continued to lean into its analytics and intelligence platforms to provide the most informed and cost-effective purchasing decisions.

The remarkable first quarter also featured a company rebrand, which included launching a new website and omnichannel marketing strategy as well as enhancing the overall user experience and revamping the customer portal.

"Our growth is a testament to our company's continuous focus on empowering owners and operators to buy energy in a smarter way," said Energy CX President of Energy Strategy Nathan Rice. "The receptiveness from our customers and new companies we speak to every week has been very encouraging. We are excited to further build upon this mission."

The latest revenue report, comes off a milestone year, including 59% YoY annual revenue growth, 95%+ renewal rates for existing customers and a 78% increase in workforce last year.

Eddie Conlisk, Head of Market Intelligence, added, "In an antiquated space that's historically been hard to differentiate yourself, we are starting to emerge as a premier provider in the space. Our data and technology provides transparency into when and how customers should be purchasing their energy."

The company was recently ranked nationally as a Top Energy Brokerage and is trusted by a roster of existing partners including: Sterling Bay, Article Student Living, and Boka Restaurant Group.

