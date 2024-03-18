Energy CX Appoints Miles Rice and Scott Hammes as Co-CEOs to Fuel Growth

The new Co-CEOs of the Chicago-based leading energy brokerage aim to drive new partnerships, build customer-focused technology and increase the size of the workforce.

CHICAGO, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Energy CX, the data-driven energy brokerage on a mission to help customers purchase energy like experts, announces today that it has named Miles Rice and Scott Hammes as co-CEOs.

As the company's former COO, Rice will continue to focus his efforts on growth and innovation as the company helps clients buy energy like experts. Under his leadership, the company has secured more than 1,000 clients, including Article Student Living, Origin Investments and Sterling Bay.

"I am thrilled to work in tandem with Scott, as we continue on our path to transform the energy industry," said Rice, who brings an impressive entrepreneurial background to his new role. "Our combined experience in operations and growth will strengthen our company and accelerate our investment in our customers."

Hammes, who has served as Chief Revenue Officer of Energy CX since 2022, has a proven track record in management at Energy CX, helping save customers more than $53 million in 2023 alone. Under his leadership, the sales and account management teams have grown 400%.

"I'm looking forward to working with Miles as we continue to foster a culture of innovation and ensure that we are executing daily on the company's mission and strategic vision, which is a winning combination for our employees and customers."

Rice will focus on growth and innovation while Hammes will run the day-to-day business operations and execute strategic initiatives.

Balancing their strengths, the executives are committed to taking Energy CX to the next level with new partnerships, customer-focused technology, and investments in people.

The 5th generation family company prides itself on being client and employee-centric. Employees are encouraged to challenge the status quo in a comfortable and innovative environment that transforms the way people think about energy brokerages.

The company recently announced it was named a Top U.S. Energy Brokerage as well as a 2024 Great Place to Work®, highlighting milestones that included a 78% increase in its workforce since last year.

About Energy CX

Energy CX is a leading energy brokerage based in Chicago. Known for transforming the way clients navigate the complex energy landscape, the company's data-driven approach and dedication to innovation position it as a leader in the energy brokerage industry. For five generations, the Rice family has been laser-focused on its commitment to advancing energy solutions. Established in 2010, the brokerage maximizes savings, efficiency, and sustainability through technology and industry expertise. Services span energy procurement, sustainability solutions and utility services across 20+ states. Recognized as a Top U.S. Energy Brokerage and a 2024 Great Place To Work®, Energy CX has reduced energy costs for thousands of properties nationwide. For more information, please visit energycx.com.

