Energy CX Demonstrates Ongoing Commitment to Sustainability

The leading energy brokerage partners with non-profit One Tree Planted to welcome each new customer — promoting corporate responsibility and powering a greener future.

CHICAGO, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Energy CX, the data-driven energy brokerage on a mission to help customers purchase energy like experts, today announces its strategic partnership with One Tree Planted, an organization that focuses on global reforestation and making a positive impact on the environment.

"As part of our on-going efforts to reduce our carbon footprint, this collaboration demonstrates another way we're helping our clients set and meet their sustainability goals," said Energy Business Development Manager Jordan Quertermous. "By joining forces with One Tree Planted, we're proud to continue guiding our clients, showing them ways to leave our planet better than we found it."

From Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) to EV charging, Energy CX helps clients simplify and manage their sustainability efforts. Solutions include: green energy purchasing, on-site solar, community solar, sustainable lighting, carbon offsets and more.

The tree-planting partnership was born out of the company's vision to ensure its clients are being smart about their purchases. Energy CX commits to one tree for each new client in regions around the world that have been affected by deforestation, wildfires and other environmental challenges.

Trees play a crucial role in mitigating climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide, stabilizing soil and providing habitat for wildlife. Reforestation is consistently identified by scientists as one of the top solutions to the climate crisis.

To date, Energy CX has planted over 1,350 trees. Every tree planted makes a tangible difference in the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss. According to the Arbor Day Foundation, in one year a mature tree will absorb more than 48 pounds of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and release oxygen in exchange.

"We all have a responsibility to protect the environment and combat climate change, and we commend Energy CX for incorporating environmental impact into their business model." says Harry P. Lynch, President and CEO at One Tree Planted. "With their commitment of planting a tree for every new client, we will make a powerful positive impact for nature and communities."

This Earth Day and every day, Energy CX invites its existing customers, partners, and stakeholders to join them to support the initiative.

For more information about Energy CX and its sustainability solutions, please visit energycx.com/sustainability.

About Energy CX

Energy CX is a leading energy brokerage based in Chicago. Known for transforming the way clients navigate the complex energy landscape, the company's data-driven approach and dedication to innovation position it as a leader in the energy brokerage industry. For five generations, the Rice family has been laser-focused on its commitment to advancing energy solutions. Established in 2010, the brokerage maximizes savings, efficiency, and sustainability through technology and industry expertise. Services span energy procurement, sustainability solutions and utility services across 20+ states. Recognized as a Top U.S. Energy Brokerage and a 2024 Great Place To Work®, Energy CX has reduced energy costs for thousands of properties nationwide. For more information, please visit energycx.com.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at onetreeplanted.org.

