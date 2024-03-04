Energy CX Named a 2024 'Great Place To Work'--Scores 40% Higher Than the Average U.S. Company

Energy CX announces it is now Certified™ by Great Place To Work® as one of the nation's top employers.

CHICAGO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Energy CX, a data-driven energy brokerage powering the future, is proud to announce it is Certified™ by Great Place To Work® The prestigious recognition is based entirely on real-time feedback from employees about their experiences at the growing company. This year, 97% of Energy CX employees said it's a great place to work-–40 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"We are thrilled to become Great Place To Work-Certified,™ as our culture is our lifeline," said Energy CX Co-CEO Miles Rice. "Everything we achieve is because of our team, which is relentlessly dedicated to growth and innovation."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Energy CX stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work, adding that this highly coveted achievement requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience.

Energy CX, a 5th generation family company, prides itself on being employee-centric. Employees are encouraged to challenge the status quo in a comfortable and innovative environment that shifts the way people think about energy brokerages. The company recently announced it was named a top U.S. energy firm, highlighting milestones that included a 78% increase in its workforce since 2023.

"Our inviting and fun atmosphere has created significant growth in our hiring efforts. It's not just about the numbers. Each new hire genuinely feels like part of the family when they join Energy CX and our survey scores reflect that," said Lauren Lintner, recruiting manager. "We're proud to make a positive impact and build even more trust with our existing and future employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find great leaders at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly and have a fair chance at promotions.

About Energy CX

Energy CX is a leading energy brokerage based in Chicago. Known for transforming the way clients navigate the complex energy landscape, the company's data-driven approach and dedication to innovation position it as a leader in the energy brokerage industry. For five generations, the Rice family has been laser-focused on its commitment to advancing energy solutions. Established in 2005, the brokerage maximizes savings, efficiency, and sustainability through technology and industry expertise. Services span energy procurement, sustainability solutions and utility services across 20+ states. Recognized as a Top U.S. Energy Brokerage and a 2024 Great Place To Work, Energy CX has reduced energy costs for thousands of properties nationwide. For more information, please visit energycx.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

