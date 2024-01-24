Energy CX Ranks As a Top U.S. Energy Brokerage; Saves Businesses More Than $53 Million in 2023

"We're proud to receive this top industry ranking on such a respected list of energy brokerages. Our operational efficiency and revenue growth has positioned us to head into what we hope is another record-breaking year." --Energy CX Chief Operating Officer Miles Rice Post this

The list of companies ranked by annual electricity procurement volume was published in October 2023 by Energy Research Consulting Group (ERCG).

Other notable annual insights for Energy CX last year include:

59% revenue YoY growth

95%+ renewal rates for existing customers

78% increase in workforce

Current Energy CX clients include: Sterling Bay, Article Student Living, Jamestown, Farbman Group, Origin Investments, Blue Vista and more.

"I quickly saw the value in doing business with Energy CX," said Managing Director of Property Management Services at Alvarez & Marsal Property Solutions Kevin Halm. "They've proven to be a valuable business partner that isn't just there to complete the transactions and provide resources, but also to solve issues, allowing us time to focus on more important aspects of our business."

In its on-going efforts to deliver the best customer experiences, Energy CX, which is headquartered in Chicago, recently grew its workforce and hopes to continue its growth trajectory throughout 2024.

About Energy CX

Energy CX is a leading energy brokerage based in Chicago, known for transforming the way clients navigate the complex energy landscape. The company's data-driven approach and dedication to innovation position it as a leader in the energy brokerage industry. For five generations, the Rice family has been laser-focused on its commitment to advancing energy solutions. Established in 2005, the brokerage drives profit, efficiency, and sustainability through technology and industry expertise. Services span energy procurement, sustainability solutions and utility services across 20+ states. Recognized as a Top Energy Brokerage in 2023, Energy CX has reduced energy costs for thousands of properties nationwide. For more information, please visit www.energycx.com.

