Energy CX Ranks on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

The leading energy brokerage is listed on the prestigious annual ranking, which is based on revenue growth over a three-year period.

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Energy CX, the brokerage that unlocks the power of energy data to help customers purchase energy smarter, has made it onto the prestigious 2024 Inc. 5000 list. The magazine's annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. recognizes Energy CX's exceptional growth and unwavering commitment to its customers to improve energy purchasing decisions.

The Inc. 5000 list, published annually by Inc. magazine, celebrates entrepreneurial success and represents a hallmark of achievement for innovative businesses across the country. Companies are ranked based on their percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. The ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—and has featured such honorees as Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, Patagonia and many other household-name brands.

"This recognition stems from our incredible talent and the teams we are building," said Energy CX Co-CEO Scott Hammes. "We now have eight departments working in tandem for our customers. While we've built a premium offering for the market, we've barely scratched the surface of what we plan to build and where we plan to go."

Founded in 2010, Energy CX has emerged as a leader in helping customers make smart energy purchases by leveraging innovative technology to meet the evolving needs of such industries as commercial real estate, multi-family, office, hospitality and more.

"Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list is a huge honor," says Co-CEO Miles Rice. "We are proud of our team for executing on our goals and maximizing our ambitious investment in data and technology, which continues to create momentum, strengthening our role as a vital partner to all our customers."

This milestone reflects the firm's impressive growth and its impact on customers and the energy industry as a whole.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees…"

Energy CX had its best quarter in company history this year and was recently named one of Fortune's Best Places to Work in Chicago and featured as one of the top tech companies and one of the "Energy Companies to Know."

Looking ahead, Energy CX remains focused on generating new business and aims to further enhance its tech stack and create even more customer value. The brokerage provides true energy budget and purchasing expertise, utility services, along with a suite of data analytics that inform purchasing decisions.

For more information, please visit EnergyCX.com.

About Energy CX

Energy CX is a leading energy brokerage based in Chicago. Known for transforming the way clients navigate the complex energy landscape, the company's data-driven approach and dedication to innovation position it as a leader in the energy brokerage industry. For five generations, the Rice family has been laser-focused on its commitment to advancing energy solutions. Established in 2010, the brokerage maximizes savings, efficiency, and sustainability through technology and industry expertise. Services span energy procurement, sustainability solutions and utility services across 20+ states. Recognized as a Top U.S. Energy Brokerage and a 2024 Great Place To Work®, Energy CX has reduced energy costs for thousands of properties nationwide. For more information, please visit EnergyCX.com.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

April Dvorak, Energy CX, 1 8472249649, [email protected], energycx.com

Sabrina Rice, Energy CX

SOURCE Energy CX