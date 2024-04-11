Energy CX Rebrands; Launches Omnichannel Marketing Strategy

As part of a rebranding initiative, the leading Chicago-based energy brokerage expands its marketing team, redesigns its website and kicks off an omnichannel marketing strategy.

CHICAGO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Energy CX, the data-driven energy brokerage on a mission to help customers purchase energy like experts, announces the expansion of its Marketing team and launch of its newly designed website energycx.com. This strategic update demonstrates the company's on-going commitment to providing the best customer experience and meeting the growing demands of the market.

The company recently recruited in-house marketing talent to lead the initiative, which enhances the overall user experience with easy navigation and engaging content. The site features customer and partner portals and highlights the company's mission to be the industry's most trusted brand by making energy purchasing easy.

Current partners include: Sterling Bay, Article Student Living, and Boka Restaurant Group. Last year alone, Energy CX saved customers more than $53 Million on energy.

"Having a robust marketing strategy and an elevated online presence is a priority as we expand our digital footprint in markets nationwide," said Energy CX Co-CEO Miles Rice, who oversees the team's omnichannel strategy. "Our marketing efforts continue to support our clients as we lean in to analytics to demonstrate how to purchase energy the right way."

Creative Marketing Manager April Dvorak and Growth Marketing Manager Sabrina Rice joined forces to lead the rebrand, infusing a high-tech presence into a more streamlined design. Their efforts are increasing visibility and creating a more seamless customer experience.

"We created visual assets to highlight our innovative technology and unique value proposition, " said Dvorak. "The new site meets the evolving needs of customers and prospects, while supporting sales and elevating the brand."

With a growing reputation for excellence, Energy CX is ramping up its marketing strategy as it continues to lead the way in energy purchasing using data to drive decision-making.

Energy CX recently appointed Miles Rice and Scott Hammes as Co-CEOs and announced plans to scale the business significantly. The company was named a Top U.S. Energy Brokerage and a 2024 Great Place to Work®, highlighting milestones that included a 78% increase in its workforce since last year.

"Our culture, mission and vision are at the heart of our new website," said Sabrina Rice. "We wanted to continue our traditions in a modern way that showcases our technological advancements and improves performance metrics at the same time."

For more information regarding partnerships, please reach out to [email protected].

About Energy CX:

Energy CX is a leading energy brokerage based in Chicago. Known for transforming the way clients navigate the complex energy landscape, the company's data-driven approach and dedication to innovation position it as a leader in the energy brokerage industry. For five generations, the Rice family has been laser-focused on its commitment to advancing energy solutions. Established in 2010, the brokerage maximizes savings, efficiency, and sustainability through technology and industry expertise. Services span energy procurement, sustainability solutions and utility services across 20+ states. Recognized as a Top U.S. Energy Brokerage and a 2024 Great Place To Work® , Energy CX has reduced energy costs for thousands of properties nationwide. For more information, please visit energycx.com.

Media Contact

Sabrina Rice, Energy CX, 1 8472249649, [email protected], https://www.energycx.com/

April Dvorak, Energy CX, 1 6309468678, [email protected], https://www.energycx.com/

