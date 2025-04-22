Energy Management Collaborative Nears Historic 25 Billion Kilowatt-Hours Energy Savings Milestone this Earth Day 2025

"From our first billion kWh milestone in 2013 to surpassing 25 billion kWh this year, EMC remains committed to scaling energy efficiency efforts that deliver measurable, results for our clients in terms of both energy savings and sustainability goals," said Jerry Johnson, CEO and Chairman of EMC. Post this

Avoiding over 16.8 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to removing 3.9 million cars from the road annually.

Saving enough energy to close 4.4 coal-fired power plants for an entire year.

"From our first billion kWh milestone in 2013 to surpassing 25 billion kWh this year, EMC remains committed to scaling energy efficiency efforts that deliver measurable, results for our clients in terms of both energy savings and sustainability goals," said Jerry Johnson, CEO and Chairman of EMC.

Trailblazing Energy Efficiency Solutions

Since its founding in 2003, EMC has taken a comprehensive, customer-focused approach to project implementation with its EnergyMAXX® program. Specializing in efficient lighting, smart building controls, HVAC energy efficiencies, ROI-driven IoT solutions, electric vehicle supply equipment infrastructure and ongoing maintenance and warranty support, EMC has established itself as an industry trailblazer. Its work spans retail, convenience store, financial and commercial real estate, improving thousands of locations each year.

Key Initiatives Leading to 25 Billion kWh:

LED Lighting Innovation – EMC has completed over 15 million LED fixture upgrades, helping customers achieve immediate energy savings while enhancing building performance.

Smart Building Controls – By integrating advanced controls and IoT solutions, EMC empowers clients to manage energy usage with precision, ensuring long-term optimization.

HVAC Efficiencies – With heating, ventilation and air conditioning often representing up to 40% of a facility's total energy consumption, EMC's expertise in advanced building controls systems has made a measurable impact in reducing these figures.

Utility Collaboration – Partnerships with leading utilities have allowed EMC customers to maximize energy efficiency rebates and incentives, significantly reducing upfront costs.

Celebrating Sustainability this Earth Day

EMC continues to recognize Earth Day as a reminder of its commitment to environmental stewardship. The company's efforts align with the evolving sustainability priorities of its Fortune 500 clients, including net zero emissions targets and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives.

"Through the fully managed, scalable solutions we provide, EMC continues to equip its customers to meet and exceed energy reduction goals and achieve significant ROI for their efforts," adds Johnson.

With less than three months remaining before this historic milestone, EMC is reaffirming its commitment to innovation and excellence. Businesses seeking to optimize energy efficiency and sustainability initiatives are encouraged to partner with EMC on their next project.

About EMC

EMC manages and scales turnkey energy efficiency solutions for Fortune 500 clients across their North American portfolios. Since 2003, the company has used its total project management approach, EnergyMAXX®, to successfully implement thousands of projects annually including efficient lighting, smart building controls, specialty disinfectant lighting, ROI-driven IoT solutions, electric vehicle supply equipment infrastructure and ongoing maintenance and warranty support. In doing so, EMC has helped clients realize billions of kilowatt-hours of energy savings and advance their net zero emissions goals.

Media Contact

Mark Palony, Energy Management Collaborative, (612) 356-5780, [email protected], https://www.emcllc.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Energy Management Collaborative