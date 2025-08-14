EnergyAid Ranks #6 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List, #1 in Construction, and #2 in California

EnergyAid ranks #6 on the 2025 Inc. 5000, #1 in construction, #1 in LA Metro, and #2 in CA—highlighting rapid growth and leadership in solar service.

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EnergyAid, the nation's premier solar service company, has been ranked #6 overall on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for 2025. The company also earned the distinction of being #1 in the Construction category, #1 in the Los Angeles Metro area, and #2 in the entire state of California.

The Inc. 5000 list recognizes companies that demonstrate exceptional growth, innovation, and impact. EnergyAid's rapid ascent reflects its mission to fix the broken solar service industry and deliver unmatched customer care to homeowners and businesses nationwide.

"In just three years, we've gone from an idea to one of the fastest-growing companies in the country," said Nick Sherman, CEO and Co-Founder of EnergyAid. "This recognition is a testament to our incredible team, our loyal customers, and our commitment to raising the standard in solar service."

Founded in 2021, EnergyAid specializes in diagnosing, repairing, and maintaining residential and solar systems. By focusing solely on service — not sales — EnergyAid fills a critical gap in the renewable energy industry, ensuring solar systems perform optimally and customers receive long-term support.

"This ranking validates what we've believed from day one," added Will Johnson, Executive Vice President and Co-Founder of EnergyAid. "If you build a company that solves real problems, treats people right, and scales with purpose, growth will follow. We're just getting started."

The Inc. 5000 ranking comes at a pivotal moment for EnergyAid, as the company continues its expansion into new markets and invests heavily in technology, training, and customer experience.

For more information about EnergyAid's services and mission, visit www.energyaid.net.

About EnergyAid

EnergyAid is the leading independent solar service company in the United States, specializing in diagnostics, repairs, and ongoing maintenance for residential and commercial solar systems. With a mission to restore trust in solar, EnergyAid provides expert service across multiple states, ensuring customers receive the maximum return on their renewable energy investment.

