ENEY Launches International Sales -- Showcasing Japanese Craftsmanship and Sustainable Design to the World

TOKYO, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ENEY, the innovative jewelry brand from Japan known for its meticulous artisanship and deep commitment to sustainability, is pleased to announce the official launch of its international sales. Flagship collections such as PIXEL and KIHEI are now available to customers worldwide through the brand's official online store, ENEY GLOBAL, and will also be selectively offered through international retail partners.

Blending Japanese Craftsmanship with Global Sensibilities

ENEY was founded with a mission to harmonize traditional Japanese craftsmanship with a modern design perspective. In the PIXEL collection, you'll find ball chains created by artisans with over 70 years of experience in Toyama Prefecture. Meanwhile, the KIHEI collection features mirror-polished silver, meticulously shaped using a specialized diamond blade. Each piece carries the "story of craftsmanship" — one that has resonated deeply in Japan and is now poised to reach jewelry lovers around the globe.

A Strong Commitment to Sustainability

ENEY's collections go beyond aesthetics, reflecting a profound respect for nature and sustainable creation. The brand continuously explores innovative approaches to materials and design, aligning its values with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and contributing to a circular economy.

Now Available Worldwide

International customers can purchase ENEY's products through the official online store, ENEY GLOBAL, which supports worldwide shipping. Selected items will also be introduced in collaboration with renowned retail partners across multiple countries.

About ENEY global

ENEY is a Japan-born jewelry brand redefining contemporary style through the fusion of traditional craftsmanship and modern innovation. Inspired by nature, technology, and sustainability, ENEY creates pieces that unite beauty with purpose.

Global operations and distribution for ENEY GLOBAL are managed by Tomei Diamond Co., Ltd.

