Enfold Institute Founders Comment on Mount Sinai-Columbia 5-MeO-DMT Research

The human connection experienced before, during, and after the psychedelic journey is critical to the transformations that our guests experience. Post this

"The ongoing research on 5-MeO-DMT is incredibly promising," says Rio, "but it's highly reductive to think that depression can be solved without a psychological and experiential component. Experiencing and surrendering to the psychedelic journey is a crucial aspect of the healing process. The human connection experienced before, during, and after the psychedelic journey is critical to the transformations that our guests experience."

Enfold, a pioneering psychedelic institute in British Columbia, Canada, has been quietly developing the most comprehensive protocol for 5-MeO-DMT in the world since its founding in 2019. Enfold's innovative protocol combines the powerful psychedelic compound 5-MeO-DMT with a carefully curated blend of body-centered therapies, personalized guidance, and wisdom teachings to facilitate profound physical, psychological, and spiritual healing. Enfold's intensives have been consistently sold out for the past five years, with participants traveling from Asia, Europe, and North America to experience their transformative programs.

"At Enfold, we've witnessed firsthand the profound impact of the psychedelic experience on our participants," says Austin. "Our comprehensive protocol goes beyond just the administration of 5-MeO-DMT; we create a safe, supportive environment that allows individuals to fully surrender to the experience and integrate the insights gained into their daily lives."

Sande Higgins, an Enfold guest, says: "As a retired RCMP officer and plane crash survivor, I've struggled with PTSD and survivor's guilt for years. During my 5-MeO-DMT experience with Enfold, I confronted my trauma head-on. The weight of the guilt and grief I'd been carrying for so long finally lifted. I saw my experience from a higher perspective—not as a punishment, but as a difficult yet transformative chapter in my story. This would not have been possible without the set, setting, and ongoing support that Enfold provided."

Enfold completed a seed funding round in 2022, positioning them to expand their offerings and further advance their mission of providing transformative experiences and spiritual guidance through the use of powerful, legal psychedelic medicines. Enfold has also partnered with the University Health Network Psychedelic Psychotherapy Research Group (UHN PPRG) and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) to study the impact of 5-MeO-DMT when combined with somatic and psychospiritual therapeutic modalities in a relational, multi-day format.

"We believe that the future of mental health treatment lies in a holistic approach that acknowledges the importance of the psychedelic experience," says Rio. "As scientists continue to explore the therapeutic potential of compounds like 5-MeO-DMT, it's crucial that we don't lose sight of the transformative power of the journey itself."

About Enfold

Enfold is a pioneering psychedelic institute located just outside of Vancouver in the stunning Howe Sound region of British Columbia, Canada. Founded in 2019 by husband and wife team, Steve Rio and Austin Austin, Enfold offers transformative experiences and spiritual guidance through the use of powerful, legal psychedelic medicines, with a particular focus on 5-MeO-DMT. The Institute's unique psychospiritual model integrates work with the nervous system, personality system, and spiritual system to provide a holistic approach to healing and personal growth.

Media Contact

Brad Burge, Enfold, 1 6508636887, [email protected], https://enfold.org

SOURCE Enfold