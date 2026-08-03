Enformion Acquires Kevari to Expand Fraud Prevention and Identity Capabilities

"Fraud is evolving quickly, and institutions need partners who can evolve with them." — Chris Lundquist, CEO, Enformion Post this

Together, the combined company will reduce the cost of fraud management by delivering a more powerful and comprehensive platform designed to help organizations effectively detect and prevent fraud, while reducing false positives and operational friction.

"This acquisition accelerates our ability to support banks, credit unions, lenders, fintech platforms, and reseller partners with solutions that are both flexible and data-driven," said Chris Lundquist, CEO of Enformion. "Fraud is evolving quickly, and institutions need partners who can evolve with them."

"Kevari has always focused on solving real fraud problems for financial institutions, particularly in areas like account takeover and new-account fraud," said Adam Elliott, President and CEO of Kevari. "By joining Enformion, we gain access to some of the deepest identity intelligence assets in the market, which will make our signals, models, and network even stronger. Just as importantly, it allows us to scale what we've built and bring these capabilities to more institutions that need them."

Kevari's solutions are embedded in more than 6,500 financial institutions through its channel partnerships, including community banks, credit unions, and alternative lenders. The combination enhances Enformion's ability to serve these markets with purpose-built solutions.

Customers of both companies will benefit from:

Stronger fraud detection with fewer false positives

detection with fewer false positives Access to a growing fraud intelligence network

intelligence network Faster innovation and product development

Reduced friction during onboarding

The combined company will help organizations reduce the cost of fighting fraud through a more powerful, comprehensive fraud detection and prevention platform.

About Enformion

Enformion is a leading identity intelligence and analytics provider that empowers organizations to make informed decisions across the entire customer lifecycle. Powered by proprietary entity resolution, a comprehensive identity graph, and integrated AI and machine learning, Enformion delivers high-fidelity intelligence for identity verification, fraud and risk mitigation, marketing and sales enablement, investigations, and collections. For more information, visit www.enformion.com.

About Kevari

Kevari is fighting to win the battle against account takeover and new-account fraud. Through its AI-enabled Fraud Intelligence Platform, Kevari gives financial services companies access to identity, velocity, and consortium networks that verify identity-related attributes and assess the likelihood of first-party, third-party, and synthetic identity fraud. For more information, visit www.kevari.com.

Media Contact

Christine Rhodes, Enformion, 1 913-634-6657, [email protected], www.enformion.com

SOURCE Enformion