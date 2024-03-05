Enformion and Bureau.ID Forge Strategic Alliance: Pioneering Next-Generation Identity and Risk Management Solutions

"The collaboration redefines the ID verification processes across industries, providing businesses with a seamless and reliable framework to ensure regulatory compliance and build trust with their customers." said Amber Higgins, CEO of Enformion. Post this

Combining Enformion's advanced analytically-driven verification methods and expansive data assets, covering 98% of the U.S. population, with Bureau.ID's proprietary orchestration platform, enabled via simple APIs, robust SDKs, and security (SOC 2), the partnership provides endless workflow options for secure customer onboarding, account servicing, and protection against malicious actors.

"Our partnership with Bureau solidifies an offering of a highly configurable workflow for organizations to unlock a trove of solutions, starting with age assurance" said Amber Higgins, CEO of Enformion. "The collaboration redefines the ID verification processes across industries, providing businesses with a seamless and reliable framework to ensure regulatory compliance and build trust with their customers."

Bureau.ID CEO and Founder, Ranjan Reddy, stated, "Our focus on security, and efficiency underscores every aspect of our operations, ensuring our customers can make risk decisions with confidence. By integrating with Enformion's leading identity data and analytics prowess, U.S. companies now have access to unparalleled protection against malicious actors."

The partnership also empowers organizations by integrating Enformion's capabilities, featuring analytically derived match scores, advanced phone verification API, knowledge-based authentication, consumer-to-business connectivity, and flexible integrations, with Bureau.ID's innovative orchestration to enable tailored strategies and workflows with UI customization. In today's dynamic digital landscape, businesses frequently grapple with integrating multiple vendors for their identity verification and fraud prevention needs. With this new offering, organizations can choose from multiple options on a single platform, including document verification, behavioral biometrics, device intelligence, and database checks for fraud prevention and compliance use-cases.

About Enformion

Enformion's advanced analytics and ML-driven data intelligence solutions help commercial and government organizations verify, locate, and validate individuals in the U.S. Enformion's proprietary entity resolution engine correlates over 6,000 data sources to provide actionable synthesized insights on people, businesses, and their relationships, empowering our customers to make informed decisions and gain better outcomes. With a customer-centric approach, sub-second match rates, and deep coverage of 98% of the U.S. population, Enformion specializes in hard-to-verify populations like the underbanked, young consumers, and underserved demographics. The company provides solutions for a variety of markets including financial services, identity verification, eCommerce and marketplaces, sales enablement & marketing intelligence, and government.

For more information about Enformion's customized solutions, visit https://www.enformion.com/ or call (855) 281-3915.

About Bureau

Bureau helps protect and accelerate digital customer journeys against fraud. It's no-code platform enables real-time risk intelligence for compliance, fraud, and security use-cases in over 100+ markets globally.

Bureau is a no-code, identity decisioning platform that protects digital customer journeys against fraud globally. It offers businesses the complete range of risk, compliance and ongoing fraud monitoring solutions innovated with AI. Using next-generation orchestration, Bureau provides businesses real-time, contextualized risk insights for compliance, fraud, and security purposes enabling digital trust.

Bureau is backed by leading global investors, including: Quona Capital, XYZ Ventures, Blume Ventures, Village Global, Okta, Commerce Ventures, GMO Venture Partners, and Emphasis Ventures.

Visit Bureau at https://www.bureau.id/

