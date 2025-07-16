Enformion and Senzing Partner to Advance Real-Time Identity Resolution and Data Integration

"Partnering with Senzing allows our customers to simplify and accelerate the fusing of data sources, empowering our customers to make informed decisions with advanced analytics," said Venkat Bhardwaj, CPO of Enformion. Post this

"At Enformion, we believe in the power of connecting data to solve industry problems through the lens of our customers" said Venkat Bhardwaj, CPO of Enformion. "Partnering with Senzing allows our customers to simplify and accelerate the fusing of data sources, empowering our customers to make informed decisions with advanced analytics."

Senzing entity resolution helps customers resolve identities across complex and evolving datasets in real time. With Enformion as a key data partner, Senzing customers can now streamline identity workflows, reduce time-to-value, and strengthen use cases ranging from fraud detection and compliance to customer insights and KYC.

"At Senzing, we're committed to transforming how organizations understand and trust their data," said Gurpinder Dhillon, Head of Data Partner Strategy at Senzing. "By partnering with Enformion, we're giving customers access to deeper, more diverse identity intelligence—fueling better decisions, faster risk detection, and smarter analytics at scale."

Organizations can now access Senzing-ready datasets for immediate deployment, with particular strength in resolving identities for underbanked populations and alternative data sources that complement traditional identity resolution methods. Interested companies can request a free data test set at: https://www.enformion.com/senzing.

This partnership further underscores Enformion's role as a trusted leader in identity intelligence—delivering insight-rich data that empowers organizations to act with confidence. By collaborating with forward-thinking partners like Senzing, Enformion continues to drive innovation in data integration, helping businesses unlock new value from their information and accelerate their path to smarter, more strategic decisions. This collaboration reflects a growing industry demand for seamless data interoperability and trusted identity resolution—especially in risk-sensitive sectors like fintech, government, and healthcare.

For more information about the Enformion and Senzing partnership, visit https://www.enformion.com/senzing.

About Enformion

Enformion is a leading identity data and analytics platform that powers consumer and business identity verification, sales and marketing intelligence, investigations, and collections. Harnessing a 40+ year historical consumer and business identity graph that covers over 98% of the US population, the platform forms the foundational data layer for understanding the individual and business behind every identity and marketing interaction. The company's solutions differentiated through 6,000 alternative data sources, delivering deep consumer insights into households, the underbanked, and younger generations. Enformion's clients leverage its powerful solutions to streamline customer onboarding and approvals, reduce friction, enhance customer experiences, detect and prevent fraudulent accounts, and drive revenue with personalized, data-driven insights. The company provides solutions for a variety of industries including financial services, identity verification, eCommerce and marketplaces, sales enablement & marketing intelligence, and government agencies.

For more information about Enformion's customized solutions, visit https://www.enformion.com or call (855) 281-3915.

About Senzing

Senzing provides an SDK that makes it fast, easy, and cost-effective for developers to add real-time AI for entity resolution to on-prem, cloud, and hybrid systems. Senzing operates wholly in client environments to deliver explainable entity resolution. No data ever flows to Senzing, Inc.

